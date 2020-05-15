Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Concert FM - Timeline Of A Blunder

Friday, 15 May 2020, 12:43 pm
Article: Tom Frewen

The controversy over RNZ’s plan to replace its Concert FM classical music network with a new youth-oriented multi-media music brand looks set to head back to Parliament.

A petition seeking the sacking of RNZ’s board is under consideration by Parliament’s Economic Development, Science and Innovation (EDSI) committee which has the power to hold a public inquiry. Meanwhile, National’s broadcasting spokeswoman and committee member, Melissa Lee, is calling for RNZ’s chief executive, Paul Thompson, and board chairman, Jim Mather, to be recalled to clarify statements they made during the committee’s hearing of RNZ’s annual review on Thursday 13 February.

Normally a routine annual fixture, the 30-minute review hearing was taken up by the committee’s attempts to probe RNZ’s decision to swap its Concert Programme for a new multi-media youth music brand. The plan, revealed the previous week on Wednesday 5 February when RNZ’s management began “consulting” Concert FM’s 18 staff members, had been abandoned the day before RNZ’s date with the committee for its annual review after a week of high-profile protest action including marches and an electronic petition which attracted 30,000 supporters,

Addressing the key question of the need to use Concert FM’s frequency for the youth music station and not another FM network, RNZ’s chairman said the advice from the Ministry for Culture and Heritage (MCH) was that it would be “incredibly difficult” for the broadcaster to get access to the 102 FM network “and also to the required funding.”

Mather also told the committee: “The 102 FM network has been set aside for youth radio for more than 20 years and no Government, until now, has shown an appetite to take it off the shelf and allow us to provide that public service to New Zealand.”

A week in politics can be short or long depending on your perspective. Just two days after the lid blew off RNZ’s Concert FM plan in a blast of hostile and politically embarrassing headlines there was, on Friday 7 February according to the timeline that RNZ supplied to the committee, a “Brief conversation between the Minister and RNZ CE, where the music plans were discussed.” (“RNZ CE” is, of course, Paul Thompson. The Minister is Kris Faafoi who, as an Associate Minister for Culture and Heritage, relies on the ministry for policy advice in support of his main Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media portfolio.)

Back at work on Monday, according to the timeline, RNZ and MCH exchanged emails “on transmission costings of a new network.”

Next day, Tuesday 11 February, RNZ issued a statement welcoming “the Government’s decision to look at freeing up an additional FM transmission frequency and to explore funding options for a multi-media music brand.”

It had taken less than a week for Faafoi to overcome hurdles that had defeated previous broadcasting ministers for more than two decades.

In another timeframe, a year in politics can be about as long as it is anywhere and it’s coming up to a year since RNZ’s CEO wrote on May 29 2019 to his opposite number at MCH, Bernadette Cavanagh, a former senior diplomat who had taken over from Paul James just a couple of months earlier.

“Dear Bernadette,” his letter begins, “I am writing to express RNZ’s interest in retaining the 102 FM radio band for public broadcasting use.”

The pile of documents released by RNZ this week do not include a response to the letter. Six months later, however, in an email to Thompson, MCH’s deputy chief executive, policy and sector performance (acting), Colin Holden, recalls a meeting in July “to discuss RNZ’s initial thinking about developing a music and youth focused station.”

Following up that meeting in an email on Thursday 7 November, Holden writes: “I’m interested in whether RNZ has progressed its thinking about this, and in particular whether you are still interested in exploring the use of the spectrum at 102FM that was reserved many years ago for a youth radio service.

“If you’re intending to push ahead, we’ll need to do some thinking about a process for allocating this spectrum, and engage with the Minister etc. If the proposal is on hold, I won’t allocate any resource to this.

“Happy to chat!”

So, not “incredibly difficult” then?

Thomson’s response pings into Holden’s inbox six minutes later. “Thanks Colin — our planning is progressing and we intend to launch the new brand in mid-2020 (subject to board approval of the business case in December).

“The plan does not require the new spectrum but if that is an option we would like to explore it with you.

“Should we have a chat about this? Cheers.”

Crucially, there is no clue in any of the documents released so far as to when and how MCH told RNZ that accessing and funding the 102FM frequency would be “incredibly difficult”.

But RNZ had obviously lost interest anyway— probably because they had been told, days after sending the May 29 letter, that there would be no political backing for funding a youth music network. Work on Plan B must have begun straight away. The minutes of RNZ’s Leadership Group Meeting on 8 June records: “FM Frequency and expenses for current users being considered against future users.” (Transition: “current users” = older listeners; “future users” = 20-39-year-olds).

In three months, a plan to set up a new youth music multi-media service using Concert FM’s network and funding was ready to present to the board. The minutes of its meeting on Tuesday 1 October record the Minister and his officials being welcomed to the meeting by the chairman who described the new music strategy as “an exciting and innovating plan.”The minutes also record that the chief executive talked about the plans being “fiscally neutral” — no extra funding required, minister — before giving a brief PowerPoint presentation to the minister about RNZ’s plans “including the new music strategy.”

The next day, RNZ’s executive team met and, according to the minutes, developed a timeline for the project which included: “Mar –Jul: build ‘new thing’/new multimedia brand. Turn off Concert on FM and start the new thing.”

So they all knew about it back in October which is a problem for MCH’s chief executive who appeared before Parliament’s Social Services and Community (SSC) committee for her ministry’s annual review on Wednesday 12 February, the day before RNZ’s review by the EDSI committee.

The SSC’s report of the hearing states: “The ministry said it had not been aware of the decision taken by the RNZ board and management before it was announced” and that “RNZ had not officially requested to use this (the 102 FM) frequency.”

Noting that RNZ had claimed to have been told by MCH that it would be “incredibly difficult” to access the 102 FM frequency, the committee requested a “full and comprehensive timeline of communications to/from RNZ, MCH, Ministers of the Crown, and/or any other Government Agency and or Crown Entity in regards to the RNZ Music Strategy and any information prepared surrounding the reserved Maori and Youth FM Spectrum (102 & 103 FMs) since 26 October 2017.”

MCH said a “comprehensive answer” was not immediately possible but had intended to respond to similar requests for related information by Tuesday 28 April and would be “happy to share a copy of these responses with the committee once they are complete.”

The committee regarded the ministry’s response as “less than satisfactory”. It is unlikely to have changed that view as it continues to wait for the information it requested, now about two weeks overdue.

While adding some missing pieces to the puzzle, ministry’s timeline is unlikely to reveal the full extent of this fascinating high-level bungle that would be exposed in a public hearing at a select committee inquiry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tom Frewen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Use Of Existing Drugs To Reduce The Effects Of Coronavirus

So now, we’re all getting up to speed with the travel bans, the rigorous handwashing and drying, the social distancing, and the avoidance of public transport wherever possible. Right. At a wider level…so far, the public health system has ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And Regulation Crusades

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 