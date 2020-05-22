Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Bar reopening night 'much, much quieter'

Friday, 22 May 2020, 10:06 am
Article: RNZ

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers.

Venues that primarily serve alcohol had to wait a week longer than other businesses to invite customers back because of the extra risks they're thought to pose.

In order to open they have to limit the number of people allowed in, keep customers seated and adhere to strict social distancing and contact-tracing rules.

Old mates Oscar and Schwiney had a lot of catching up to do over a beer at Chapel Bar & Bistro in Auckland's Ponsonby.

"To be able to interact with other people, be reasonably close to them and, even better, be on the piss is just wonderful," said Oscar, who didn't want to give his last name.

"I came back from Japan and had to isolate a week before everyone else went into lockdown, so I've been on my own for literally two months," Schwiney said.

He added: "You do miss your friends - a lot - and it's really important to see that they're well and catch up. I think for a guy that's on his own it's really important to have that connection, you know?"

Just down the road at Longroom, RNZ bumped into comedian and broadcaster Melanie Bracewell, who came to global attention during the lockdown for her uncanny impersonations of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I have been seeing people shaking hands and kissing cheeks and I'm like, 'I'm not there yet'," she said.

"I'll be with people that I know quite well [so] I'll know how to track myself back to them, but I cannot see myself, you know, grinding at someone in the club for a long time.

"I think people will be out there going, 'Okay, I can go have a drink at a bar, this is something we can feel like we're supporting local businesses and we're still being as safe as possible'."

One of Longroom's owners, Richard Bagnall, said being closed the extra week was really tough, but he was thrilled to have people back and enjoying themselves again .

He said this weekend would be the real litmus test.

"The fact that we've been given a slow path back to normality has probably put us on the back foot a little bit but, you know, we're excited to be open and our staff are excited to be engaged with customers again.

"We're just hoping more customers - as they work through their own interpretation of what's happening - they kind of get out and come and join us.

"We've provided an environment that's Covid-safe, we've got all the policies, procedures and guidelines in place just to make it a safe environment."

At Father Ted's in the CBD, manager Sue Whelan was happy to be open, but the 53 seats they're allowed still aren't full.

"Yeah, people in and out, few people just in for drinks and stuff," she said. "Everyone's been polite, everyone's been very calm and kind and they've been patient which is good because it's table service so it's a lot slower, the service, but everyone's been patient."

In Wellington, bar and club owner Matt McLaughlin from Hospitality New Zealand said they had to turn a few people away to maintain distancing, and while they had all the customers they could cope with it was still not like pre-Covid times.

"Much quieter. Much, much quieter. There's people walking up and down the streets, so there are people out there, but while we still have no pre-show dinners, concerts on, or people going to the movies - and obviously there are a lot less people that are commuting to and from, say, Mt Vic.

"There's a few people milling around now but certainly not as busy as a standard night that we're used to."

Wellington's Courtenay Place will be closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday night from 10pm to 4am to give people more room to keep their distance from fellow revellers.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>

Keith Rankin: Can Our Grandchildren Be Our Creditors?

'We are borrowing tens of billions of dollars from our children and grandchildren to get us through the Covid crisis…'. ( James Shaw in interview on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon, 23 April 2020) Debtors and Creditors Literally, for me to ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Wage Cuts, And The Listener’s Demise

Various levels of across the board wage cuts – 10%? 15% ?- are being mooted for workers in some of our larger firms, in order to help the likes of Fletchers, Mediaworks etc survive the Covid-19 crisis. It is extraordinary that unions should be having ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 