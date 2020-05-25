Strong 5.8 magnitude quake near Levin

A strong earthquake has shaken much of the country.

The 5.8 quake was centred 30km north-west of Levin, GeoNet said, and was 37km deep. GeoNet had initially assessed the quake as 5.9.

More than 36,000 people, from the Far North to Dunedin, reported feeling the quake.

Trains in the Greater Wellington region are suspended while crews are doing the visual inspection of the full rail network. MetLink said this would cause significant delays this morning at least.

Buses and trains were being held at their nearest station, and there were some bus replacements on the Kapiti and Hutt Valley lines.

8.50am Update: Limited bus replacements along the Hutt Valley and Kapiti Line. We advise to use alternative trans... https://t.co/KftxSdCqJU — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) May 24, 2020

There have been no immediate reports of damage.

I definitely felt that earthquake and it was such a strong shake, also most of my stuff fell of the shelves.#poriruacity #eqnz — Sala Nimarota (@SalaNimarota) May 24, 2020

Not the alarm clock you want on a Monday morning #eqnz

Biggest one we’ve had in a couple of years. And there goes the FIFTH aftershock as I type https://t.co/ArKyXz72QQ — Brooke Dustin (@brooked426) May 24, 2020

First #eqnz with baby. Currently taking down all the pictures I had hung in his room. It’s been a while between shakes and although his earthquake kit is up to date, I’d forgotten why you never hang a picture over a baby’s bed! — Marianne Elliott (@zenpeacekeeper) May 24, 2020

Eek, on the phone to the Mayor talking about earthquake strengthening the Central Library when that earthquake hit! #eqnz #Wellington — Fleur Fitzsimons (@FleurFitzsimons) May 24, 2020

Horowhenua District Council says there has been no call from Civil Defence to evacuate properties.

There had been reports that residents on Waitārere Beach had been leaving their homes.

Council staff are out checking for damage in Horowhenua.

GeoNet said the earthquake was too small to generate a tsunami.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being interviewed on Newshub's AM Show when the quake hit.

"We're just having a bit of an earthquake," she said.

"Quite a decent shake here, if you see things moving behind me.

"The Beehive moves a little more than most.

"I'm in a structurally sound place."

Not what we need right now #eqnz — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) May 24, 2020

Levin local Davey Hughes said it felt like his hilltop home did a complete 360 degree turn. Hughes said he wasn't hurt just had a few broken vases to clean up around the house.

Matthew Rollinson, owner of New World supermarket in Levin, said some customers were ducking for cover, and he felt lucky there was no major damage. He said a few jars and some fire cleaning product came toppling off the shelves, but nothing serious.

Jazmine Bell in Palmerston North said the quake was incredibly strong and made it impossible to stand up. She said plant pots, sculptures, books and paintings were scattered around her garden and house.

GNS Science duty seismologist John Ristau said the quake was not unusual, but often they're much weaker.

There have been smaller tremors of around 3.5 to 3.7 magnitude.

Ristau said he doesn't expect significant aftershocks - just smaller shakes - nor any tsunami risk.

