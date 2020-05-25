MediaWorks announces 130 job losses

MediaWorks has announced that 130 staff are being redundant in its radio and sales teams.

The media company owns the Newshub and Bravo televisions channels and The Edge, The Rock, More FM and the Breeze radio networks.

MediaWorks chief executive Michael Anderson told his staff, in an email, the plans for the restructure on Monday morning.

In April, the company's employees were asked to take a 15 percent pay cut to cope with the drop in advertising revenue from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be 130 job losses, with many of the cuts concentrated in sales and radio. Its TV arm, which is up for sale, appears to have been mostly spared — Mediawatch (@MediawatchNZ) May 24, 2020

More to come...

© Scoop Media