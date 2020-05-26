Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Hospital Filling Back Up At Alert Level 2

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 10:47 am
Article: Aaron van Delden - Local Democracy Reporter

Gisborne Hospital is chugging back to life under Alert Level 2.

“All departments are back on deck and scheduling surgery, consultations and treatment,” Hauora Tairawhiti district health board chief executive Jim Green said.

The Herald reported last week that 101 planned surgeries at Gisborne Hospital were postponed during Alert Level 4 while the DHB was on standby to treat a potential flurry of Covid-19 patients, and non-urgent treatment was sidelined.

The DHB’s surgical waiting lists also grew by more than 90 patients between March 25, the day Level 4 came into force, and May 15.

Under Alert Level 2, the DHB was building towards a return to normal service levels, Mr Green said.

Last month, it provided 228 first specialist assessments and 64 operations, less than half of what it delivered in April 2019.

It had 300 first specialist assessments and 121 operations set down for this month.

But the DHB could not provide data on scheduled appointments and surgeries for June, with a spokesperson saying few bookings had yet been made.

Mr Green previously told The Herald it was not possible to estimate how long it would take to clear the backlog of patients brought about by the Covid-19 lockdown, as it depended on the revisions made at each alert level.

When asked if any Tairawhiti patients whose surgeries were postponed during Alert Level 4 would receive treatment at other DHBs or private hospitals, Mr Green said where it was “clinically required”, the DHB would arrange for patients to receive care outside the district.

By May 15, one patient whose surgery was postponed had undergone treatment elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 testing centre at Gisborne’s War Memorial Theatre remained opened.

A DHB spokesperson said people could turn up at the centre for an assessment without a GP referral from 9-11am and 1-3pm, Monday to Friday, and between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The road closure in front of the theatre on Bright Street was moved last week to allow freer access to nearby businesses.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>


Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 