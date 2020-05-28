Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

What Is Driving NZ Currency And Equity Markets Amid US-China Trade Tension?

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 3:48 pm
Article: Kalkine

New Zealand’s performance in containing the coronavirus pandemic has been monumental in building  optimism around equity and currency markets. Undeniably, investors seem to be driven by bullish market sentiments backed by an early economic reboot in the nation, and cushioning of the domestic currency.

Notably, NZD/USD surged 1.57 percent on 27 May 2020 to close at 0.6197 USD. The pair has gained around 2.7 percent in the last  month, reflecting the international scenario in which a diverse array of developments steered the market movement.

Although the US-China virus spat seems to be aggravating looming fears of a trade war between the two most powerful economies, the New Zealand stock market continues to rally and reaffirm a progressive economic scenario under the eased lockdown measures at Level-2 Alert.

Jacinda Ardern’s government strategic initiatives towards a virus ‘elimination’ goal are evident in the decent infection statistics and flattened Covid-19 curve.

Notably, in the population of over 5 million, New Zealand witnessed only 1504 Covid-19 cases with a total of 21 deaths, according to the NZ Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the focus on economic revival anchored the fiscal and monetary initiatives in the country. The government’s stimulus package, including the wage subsidy scheme, cushioned the impact of Covid-19 crisis on the economic stability.  NZ central bank slashed the official cash rate to 0.25% and committed $60 billion towards quantitative easing for boosting economic revival.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor, Adrian Orr indicated that the robust financial system of the banks allows them ‘to lend and prosper’ amidst tough economic conditions.

Given the optimistic market sentiments, let’s deep dive into core factors that are presently driving the NZ currency and equity markets.

Trade Surplus for April

NZ trade scenario witnessed a positive nudge in April with $1.3 billion trade surplus and $5.3 billion exports while the nation was operating primarily under Level 4 lockdown. Dairy products, including infant formula and Kiwifruit, mainly drove the rise in the total value of exports during April 2020.

The imports of petroleum, vehicles and machinery fell significantly, dragging down the monthly import values by 22% to $4 billion compared to April 2019. The decline reflects a sharp weakening in the travel and tourism demand in Level 4 lockdown amidst the closure of non-essential businesses. At the same time, the imports for masks and laptops picked up amidst the growing safety concerns and work from home trends.

Potential for Vaccine

Many potential vaccines for Covid-19 are in the pipeline for further experimental tests, which is giving positive signals to investors on the mounting health crisis. The equity markets, along with the high-returning New Zealand Dollar, have been demonstrating green shoots amidst the worldwide progress in potential vaccine discovery.

Clinical stage biotechnology company Moderna declared the completion of the first phase of clinical trial, which demonstrated encouraging results for the RNA vaccine. Meanwhile, another company Novavax has commenced its Phase 1 clinical trials. The addition of Merck & Co. in the race for vaccine and drug discovery has raised further hopes for a potential Covid-19 cure in the near future.

Cash Supply in NZ Market

Quantitative Easing along with the wage subsidy scheme remained at the forefront to the economy reboot master plan in order to enhance the monetary flow in the country. RBNZ committed another $27 billion to its Large-Scale Asset Management Program which now values $60 billion. The Central Bank has been also involved in the purchase of NZ Government Inflation-Indexed Bonds along with the previous New Zealand Government Bonds and Local Government Funding Agency Bonds.

Further, the RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr urges banks to take a  ‘forgiving’ stance towards mortgage owners.

NZ Interest Rate Scenario

The RBNZ’s Monetary Policy Committee “reaffirmed its forward guidance” to maintain the official cash rate at 0.25% for another 12 months. The committee indicated that further cuts in the OCR would not be useful in reducing the borrowing rate for Kiwis.

Further undermining the possibility of the negative interest rate in the near-term, Adrian Orr  indicated that the central bank is in no rush for ushering negative interest rates. However he  hinted at the possibility of a drop in the retail interest rate.

Meanwhile, the removal of LVR restrictions on new mortgage lending has been supporting the existing policy, centered at facilitating borrowings for the New Zealanders.

US-China Tension

Investors all around the world are eyeing the growing tension between the world’s powerhouses that could potentially impact global businesses as well as the international trade scenario. Tension re-erupted after Beijing proposed to clamp down on Hong Kong which would bring an end to the era of ‘one country, two-nation.’

United States President Donald Trump has stated that if China goes ahead with its proposal, there will be a ‘very strong’ response coming from the US.

This has fueled up the long-standing virus blame game with the series of allegations between the US and China that have worsened bilateral relations.

Market Sneak Peak

S&P/NZX 50 Index priced in boosted investors’ confidence, posting 13.95% return on the QTD basis as on 27 May 2020.

Talking about gainers, stock price of large fishing company Sanford Limited (NZX: SAN) rose by around 2.36% on the MTD basis to close at $7.380 on 27 May 2020, while supply chain company Mainfreight Limited (NZX: MFT) gave ~11% return in the day’s trading session on Wednesday before closing at $39.99.

Moreover, the banking stocks reported significant gains, with the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (NZX: ANZ) up by ~12% intraday to close at $19.59, while Westpac Banking Corporation (NZX: WBC) surged by ~11% intraday to last trade at $19.19 on 27 May 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

The Conversation: Are New Zealand's New COVID-19 Laws And Powers Really A Step Towards A Police State?

Reaction to the New Zealand government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has ranged from high praise to criticism that its actions were illegal and its management chaotic. More>>


Keith Rankin: Universal Versus Targeted Assistance, A Muddled Dichotomy

The Commentariat There is a regular commentariat who appear on places such as 'The Panel' on Radio New Zealand (4pm on weekdays), and on panels on television shows such as Newshub Nation (TV3, weekends) and Q+A (TV1, Mondays). Generally, these panellists ... More>>

Jelena Gligorijevic: (Un)lawful Lockdown And Government Accountability

As the Government begins to ease the lockdown, serious questions remain about the lawfulness of these extraordinary measures. Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee has indicated it will issue summonses for the production of legal advice about the ... More>>


Caitlin Johnstone: Do You Consent To The New Cold War?

The world's worst Putin puppet is escalating tensions with Russia even further, with the Trump administration looking at withdrawal from more nuclear treaties in the near future. In addition to planning on withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Trans-Tasman Bubble, And The Future Of Airlines

As the epidemiologists keep on saying, a trans-Tasman bubble will require having in place beforehand a robust form of contact tracing, of tourists and locals alike - aided by some kind of phone app along the lines of Singapore’s TraceTogether ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 