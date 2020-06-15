Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

New ‘regional Park’ Backed For Wairau River

Monday, 15 June 2020, 11:28 am
Article: Chloe Ranford - Local Democracy Reporter

Marlborough Landscape Group members on a field trip earlier this year to scope out the Wairau River "regional park" proposal. CREDIT: SUPPLIED

A new regional park alongside the Wairau River has been backed, with a councillor saying it was "decades overdue".

The Marlborough District Council has supported suggestions for a regional park bordering the Wairau, the largest braided river in Marlborough.

The council support comes after the Marlborough Landscape Group submitted to the annual plan, asking to create a management plan for a "larger scale" sibling to Blenheim's popular Taylor River reserve, for $50,000.

The group told the council during submission hearings last week the park would protect the river's environment and history, while putting a stop to illegal rubbish tipping, tree felling and vandalism in the area.

The council approved their request at annual plan deliberations on June 8, and managed to reduce the request to $30,000, after its rivers department and the Marlborough Landscape Group "found" $20,000.

The $30,000 would be funded from forest and land reserves.

Councillor Gerald Hope said a park was "decades overdue", while councillor David Oddie said it put value on a river long hailed a resource.

"It [the Wairau River] is a major river of New Zealand and has had more money spent on it than any other [river] in New Zealand with storm and flood protection, and it should be valued a lot more than it is," he said.

Councillor Francis Maher said it was "vision" that shaped Blenheim's Taylor River into a popular reserve, and the proposal had similar vision.

"I think this can be a jewel in the crown of the province, in time," he said.

Marlborough Landscape Group co-chairman and councillor Jamie Arbuckle suggested the management plan be completed before next year's long-term plan review, so council could decide the park's future.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said he supported the project, but thought rivers staff had more important projects to put their time into.

His concerns were echoed by council chief executive Mark Wheeler.

"We've got a backlog of rivers projects that are really important, and we're not on top of them yet ... There's a lot of consultation needed on this. I don't believe that team has the time to do that at the moment."

Hope said waiting until rivers staff had the time could take "180 years".

Councillors agreed to grant funding, but not put down time constraints.

After the meeting, group co-ordinator Bev Doole said members were "really pleased" with the outcome. Next on their to-do list was to see what the public wanted at the park, and create a management plan.

She said the park would enhance and honour the Wairau River, and could also create jobs in weed control, track maintenance and tree planting.

The Wairau River is one of three braided waterways to have its underground hydraulics studied as part of a national investigation called the Gravel Bed Rivers Project.

The $8 million Government-funded project also included Hawkes Bay's Ngaruroro River and Canterbury's Selwyn River.

Council groundwater scientist Peter Davidson told an environment committee meeting that there had been a "small but persistent" drop in the river's water levels since 1973, well before the region's viticulture took flight.

"It's something related to a wider process; either climate change, land use changes, dams reducing gravel, river quarrying ... What we need to do is explain what's going on, because if that continues for another 50 years, some of the springs you see out the window won't be there."

Past works had focused on the surface of the river, he said.

Findings were expected to be presented in three years.

Both items were approved and referred on to the next council meeting, on June 25, when the council would adopt this year's annual plan.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 