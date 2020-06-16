Dr Ashley Bloomfield on two new Covid-19 cases in NZ

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is expected to brief media at 3pm.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said the two new cases were related to the border as a result of recent travel from the UK.

The ministry said both cases were connected, but offered little further information, leaving questions for Dr Bloomfield's media briefing.

The announcement followed 24 consecutive days with no new cases in New Zealand, and eight days since the recovery of the last active case.

