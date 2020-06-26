Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Election season kicks off: Billboards of political parties go up in Napier

Friday, 26 June 2020, 3:59 pm
Article: RNZ

New Zealand's election season has begun and the billboards are out - the two biggest parties have lined the streets of Napier with signs to persuade voters.

The first National billboard for the 2020 election is on the corner of Carlyle and Faraday streets in central Napier. Photo: RNZ / Tom Kitchin

In central Napier this morning, National leader Todd Muller rolled out the party's first campaign billboard, featuring him and deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

The slogan reads: "Strong Team. More Jobs. Better Economy."

Muller said the slogan "talks directly to the choice that sits in front of this country on September 19".

"We have a phenomenal team - 55 talented individuals that have lived experiences such as this in Hawke's Bay who know how to run businesses, who know how to recover from what will be an acute economic crisis that's already unfolding in New Zealand.

"Jobs will be at the core of this election campaign, it won't be the speeches in front of the flag in the middle of Covid-19.

"We will, through our plan, ensure that we have a better economy that will not only benefit Hawke's Bay but the wider country."

The poster is strikingly similar to Labour's 'fresh approach' billboard under Andrew Little's leadership, featuring both the leader and deputy leader because of Jacinda Ardern's appeal.

When asked if Kaye was on the sign because he needed her support, Muller said she had "a fantastic smile - better than my smile according to my kids".

"We're a team, that's one of the messages that sit in our slogan. It's the difference in this government ... three reasonable performers and 17 empty chairs."

Muller was in Hawke's Bay on Thursday and Friday, holding public meetings at Maraekakaho in rural Hastings and Havelock North.

There were no policy announcements but Muller said policy would "reveal itself in time".

"I know the media want to have it revealed at a timeframe that works for them, we'll reveal it when it works for us, when the focus of the country is on it."

Just around the corner, a Labour election hoarding was tucked up a street towards Napier Hill.

It advertised both an electoral vote for Stuart Nash and party vote for Labour, featuring both Nash and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 