Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Winston Peters on EU travel: 'We're not going to compromise our country's health'

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 2:55 pm
Article: RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return.

Winston Peters: "We're not going to compromise our country's health." Photo: STUFF/POOL

The EU has named 14 countries whose citizens are deemed "safe" to be let in from tomorrow.

Along with New Zealand on the current Covid-19 safe list are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The United States, Brazil and China are excluded, though the EU is ready to add China if its government offers a reciprocal travel deal for EU citizens.

For now New Zealand is not allowing in international visitors as it continues fixing problems with the quarantine and managed isolation facilities, and Peters said that would not change following the EU decision.

Citizens, residents and immediate families and some essential workers are allowed to enter.

"We're not changing our settings because of admittedly a very praiseworthy statement from the EU. But we're not going to compromise our country's health."

Peters said New Zealanders who went to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return.

"If you can afford to take a holiday, and given the state of our economy and the enormous international damage that Covid-19 has caused to every economy including our own, I don't think it's too much to expect you to pay for your own quarantine when you get back."

The government was working through this, he said. "I would think this is bound to succeed in terms of a fair request".

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had asked officials to look at whether anyone planning an optional overseas trip could be made to foot the bill for the two-week mandatory isolation on their return.

"It's one case to say Kiwis coming back who have been overseas for a long period of time - it's another to say that you're knowingly leaving the country and then imposing that extra burden on your return."

Peters said those who went to Europe would have been in highly-affected Covid-19 countries, and New Zealand's safety was paramount.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said there would be little change in travel in either direction.

"In terms of of people coming into New Zealand I don't think it changes anything. There's no change of our rules here so for now, there's no prospect of holidaymakers coming in from Europe.

"We do have to keep that under review, there are pockets across the world that are doing very well in controlling Covid.

"Some time down the track there could be countries ... we could open up to."

As for people from New Zealand going to Europe, Roberts expected there would be "relatively few".

"Perhaps if someone wants to go back to family or visit family for an extended period and then they might be prepared to pay for two weeks' isolation when they get back, or take the risk that in six months the situation will have changed."

"I think it will be a very brave tourist who wants to head off for a four or five-week trip around Europe given the amount of Covid that's still prevalent there and then come into two weeks' isolation on return."

The government has ruled out international students returning in July and August in time for the next semester but will be announcing a recovery plan next month for the $5 billion industry.

Business New Zealand says the government has failed to hold up its end of the lockdown deal, and the country is missing out on billions of dollars from international students alone while the border remains closed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against all international travel despite the EU's decision.

That advice has been in place since March.

In a statement today the ministry said there was no change to its travel advisory, which is that all New Zealanders do not travel overseas.

RNZ / additional reporting by BBC

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 