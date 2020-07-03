Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Book A Marae And Its Community Will Thrive

Friday, 3 July 2020, 10:15 am
Article: Charlotte Jones - Local Democracy Reporter

A Te Ao Maori answer to Airbnb looks set to provide local marae with a constant revenue stream.

Three local marae have been selected to be a part of new Maori venture Book a Marae, essentially an online booking system not dissimilar to Airbnb.

Iramoko Marae at Awakaponga, Te Rangihouhiri Marae at Paroa and Te Mapou Marae at Te Teko are part of a pilot involving 20 marae around the country.

Book a Marae is the brainchild of Breviss Wolfgramm and Hyrum Sunnex and aims to deliver authentic cultural experiences for both domestic and international groups.

“We have provided a very easy and simplistic way for people to click and connect with marae throughout New

Zealand,” Mr Wolfgramm said.

“We are marketing to small groups who want to experience exploration tourism. You could also book them out

for events such as weddings and 21st birthdays.”

Hapu leaders Pouroto Ngaropo, Stan Ratahi and Della Te Pere see the website as a grassroots movement for hapu to take control, bring the mana back and look after their people.

Through Book a Marae, marae have access to collective purchasing making things like mattresses more affordable. They can also make joint bids to the Government for contracts such as lunches in schools.

There is an opportunity for marae to work as civil defence pods, pop-up medical centres and distribution centres of kai or essential products during a crisis. In “peace time” they can be rented out to school groups, sports teams or tourists looking for an authentic experience.

All options lead to more putea (funds) for marae upkeep and jobs to keep whanau local.

Mr Ratahi of Te Rangihouhiri Marae said he could see the benefits rolling on and on for his hapu and the wider community.

“I can see our young people being able to get jobs at home, I can see our marae becoming the real hub of the community,” he said.

“Too often we are stopped by bureaucracy, but what’s good for us is good for the entire community and we can do it together.”

Ms Te Pere of Te Mapou Marae said she immediately saw the benefits Book a Marae could bring.

“We are on the verge of renovating our wharekai and this could bring the support and funds we need to do that,” she said.

“I am thrilled about the whole thing. This could economically uplift our people, keep your young ones home, we can develop and move forward together.”

Ms Te Pere said economic resilience will empower the people and enable hapu to take control of their futures.

Pouroto Ngaropo of Iramoko Marae said he believed the Rangitaiki area was one of the most beautiful in the country and had untapped potential in terms of tourism.

He said all marae in the area could offer tourists, schools, and sports groups an authentic experience rather than the “fake” one they might experience at more commercialised locations.

“We have beautiful rivers, we have the Tarawera Falls, we have our coastline,” he said.

“If people want a real experience, if they want down to earth hosts, to be connected to the whenua and our cultural and spiritual beliefs and to have the experience of a lifetime, they can have it here.”

Mr Ngaropo said the hapu in the area could offer tourists authentic experiences including fishing, kayaking, hunting, hiking, cycling, hangi, kapa haka, and cultural education,

“If we are successful, we can provide jobs for our rangatahi so they don’t have to move away. We could live around the pa like we used to,” he said.

“This is an untapped economy and we’re at the head of it.”

Mr Ngaropo said opening marae up could also bring Maori and Pakeha closer together.

Around 85 percent of New Zealanders have never set foot on a marae, a statistic he would like to change and, with it, forge a closer bond between the two peoples.

© Scoop Media

Local Democracy Reporting

LDR

Content from the Local Democracy Reporting (LDR) service is published by Scoop as a registered New Zealand Media Outlet LDR Partner.

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 