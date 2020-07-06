Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Cash Boost For Wairarapa Waterways

Monday, 6 July 2020, 9:17 am
Article: Marcus Anselm - Local Democracy Reporter

A multi-million programme for environmental work across Wairarapa's waterways got the green light yesterday [Sunday].

Funding in Wairarapa Moana from regional and central government may boost jobs and the lake's conservation status. PHOTO/FILE

Projects targeted on the Ruamāhanga catchment and the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands received a $10million injection from Greater Wellington Regional Council and central government.

It is hoped a number of jobs will be created with the investment, made up of $4million from the regional body and $6million from cabinet coffers.

This should help prevent floods and improve ecosystems on the upper Ruamāhanga, Waingawa and Waipoua rivers.

Further down the valley at Wairarapa Moana, funding is provided for 60ha of native planting, scaled up pest plant and animal control, extension of school and community group programmes, development of visitor facilities at Lake Domain and Lake Ferry, and increased environmental and cultural research and monitoring.

The money will boost employment in the region, while also "strengthening our resilience against floods, improving water quality and enabling a critical first step to managing the effects of climate change”, said Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter

“In the first instance this funding boost will bring forward works that will provide a much needed boost to employment in the region, while at the same time

Adrienne Staples, Wairarapa councillor and Greater Wellington Deputy Chair, said the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands funding is timely considering the Government’s application for Ramsar status.

The 1971 Ramsar convention is an international treaty on wetlands conservation.

It is named after the city in Iran where it was signed.

The Department of Conservation announced last month that the government has applied for Wairarapa Moana to join the convention.

Other DoC sites already subject to the treaty include three sites in Waikato, the Manawatu River estuary, Farewell Spit at the top end of the South Island, and wetlands in Southland.

“Wairarapa Moana is an important ecosystem of 10,000 hectares, home to indigenous fish, birds, and native plants," Staples said.

“We’ve learned a lot over the years working with landowners, iwi, local hapū, local authorities, and the community¬ in protecting this taonga [sacred treasure] and to restoring it back to health.

“Visitors from across New Zealand and the globe seek out this wetland to enjoy recreational activities, learn about the unique ecology and delve into its rich history. Raising the profile and value of wetlands like this will hopefully support the process of identifying and protecting more throughout the region.”

As Greater Wellington and other local authorities receive post covid-19 lockdown funds, Wairarapa's district councils remain waiting for news on their projects.

The three districts, Masterton, Carterton, and South Wairarapa, worked with GWRC on a wish list of programmes in April.

Hood Aerodrome in Masterton is among sites listed as works ready to go subject to funding through central government recovery money.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marcus Anselm - Local Democracy Reporter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme

Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal

If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 