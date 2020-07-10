Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Man charged over leaving Hamilton isolation facility named

Friday, 10 July 2020, 4:15 pm
Article: RNZ

A Queenstown man, charged over absconding from a Hamilton hotel on Thursday night while in Covid-19 managed isolation, has been remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. Photo: RNZ / Andrew McRae

Martin James McVicar, 52, from Jacks Point in Queenstown appeared in Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

He is charged with intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, and with damaging a 52-inch television at the Distinction Hotel in the suburb of Te Rapa.

Police said the accused left the hotel after cutting through a 1.8m fence around the facility about 6.30pm, and left for about half an hour.

He visited the Brews liquor store on Te Rapa Road before returning to the hotel about 500m away, they said.

The defendant appeared in court via audio visual link and was wearing a mask, but it was not covering his face.

His lawyer, Russell Nye-Wood, said his client wanted to return to the hotel but this was opposed by police.

Nye-Wood said there was an obligation on the Crown for McVicar to be held in quarantine for the four remaining days of his enforced isolation.

He said there was no just cause for him to be detained in jail.

Police told the court that McVicar had been non-compliant while in isolation.

Community Magistrate Robyn Paterson said McVicar had been warned about his behaviour last Friday but then absconded on Thursday evening.

She said he had been particularly difficult to deal with in isolation and described his political beliefs as strong.

Paterson said New Zealand was going through very tough times and many people had made sacrifices, both physical and mentally.

She refused bail and remanded him in custody without plea to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on 15 July.

The Minister of Health said he was advised that there were no other customers in the store when the escapee was there, based on the CCTV footage.

The man has twice tested negative for Covid-19, first in a test taken on day three of his isolation period, and again today.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, said it was "important to note that the Covid-19 health risk has been assessed as very low".

He said authorities were talking to local businesses that may have come into contact with the individual, and were looking at CCTV footage to confirm his movements.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders

I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 