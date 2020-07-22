Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Opinion: The State Of Compliance

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 3:11 pm
Article: Bed and Breakfast Association NZ

Compliance, regulation, big brother! There is so much ‘over-sight’ being used and being threatened in the B&B industry right now. To be fair, there has always been varying levels of compliance. Some non-existent, others ensuring every box has been ticked. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff and why should you even care?

With the advent of Covid-19, compliance, particularly around the health and safety of people, has ramped up to a whole new level. Additional H&S guidelines, contract tracing, cleaning, restrictions changing on numbers gathering, all changing and all challenging to operators and travellers.

It might surprise you to know that Health & Safety has always been an important component of members of BBANZ’s quality standards. The covid-19 compliance and requirements were easily incorporated into each individual B&B health & safety plans and practices.

Bed and breakfast operators, although micro businesses in most cases, take their businesses as seriously as the next accommodation ‘guy’. All business systems and protocols followed by larger accommodation partners are followed and adapted to fit our smaller operations.

While other accommodation providers cry foul, our members are saying “bring it on”. We’ve already been quality assessed or we know the standards we aspiring to. A means of contact tracing for all our guests naturally occurs as guest service and guest safety is a fundamental of BBANZ’s underpinning values.

The hand wringing and head shaking needs to stop. You’re safe. We’re safe. Staying at properties who are part of the Bed & Breakfast Association ensures your safety. If you’re travelling – look us up. If you’re operating – then join us. We’ve got you covered. The sometimes complex and confusing information has already been deciphered and we have a team to offer support. Compliance – we’re ready!

So yes, you should care whichever side of the fence you sit on. But relax, the state of compliance in the bed and breakfast industry is professional and thorough especially when you’re dealing with the Bed & Breakfast Association NZ.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bed and Breakfast Association NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Dunne Speaks: It's Time For Matariki Day

The period of Matariki, the celebration of the Māori New Year, which began earlier this week, is being celebrated increasingly as an important national event. While many other countries have their own form of New Year celebrations, Matariki is uniquely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders

I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.

With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 