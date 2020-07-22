Opinion: The State Of Compliance

Compliance, regulation, big brother! There is so much ‘over-sight’ being used and being threatened in the B&B industry right now. To be fair, there has always been varying levels of compliance. Some non-existent, others ensuring every box has been ticked. How do you separate the wheat from the chaff and why should you even care?

With the advent of Covid-19, compliance, particularly around the health and safety of people, has ramped up to a whole new level. Additional H&S guidelines, contract tracing, cleaning, restrictions changing on numbers gathering, all changing and all challenging to operators and travellers.

It might surprise you to know that Health & Safety has always been an important component of members of BBANZ’s quality standards. The covid-19 compliance and requirements were easily incorporated into each individual B&B health & safety plans and practices.

Bed and breakfast operators, although micro businesses in most cases, take their businesses as seriously as the next accommodation ‘guy’. All business systems and protocols followed by larger accommodation partners are followed and adapted to fit our smaller operations.

While other accommodation providers cry foul, our members are saying “bring it on”. We’ve already been quality assessed or we know the standards we aspiring to. A means of contact tracing for all our guests naturally occurs as guest service and guest safety is a fundamental of BBANZ’s underpinning values.

The hand wringing and head shaking needs to stop. You’re safe. We’re safe. Staying at properties who are part of the Bed & Breakfast Association ensures your safety. If you’re travelling – look us up. If you’re operating – then join us. We’ve got you covered. The sometimes complex and confusing information has already been deciphered and we have a team to offer support. Compliance – we’re ready!

So yes, you should care whichever side of the fence you sit on. But relax, the state of compliance in the bed and breakfast industry is professional and thorough especially when you’re dealing with the Bed & Breakfast Association NZ.

