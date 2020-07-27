On Using The Army To Soak Up The Covid Unemployed

Once the government’s wage subsidies run out and the Covid job losses really kick in, there could – conceivably – be a role for the armed forces in soaking up some of the unemployed, especially among Māori. Here, and in other countries, the armed forces and Police have long been a magnet for jobseekers during economic hard times. “The NZ Army is the NZ’s largest single employer of Māori,” Victoria University academic Dr Maria Bargh wrote (p5) in her 2016 book A Hidden Economy, “with approximately 22% of all personnel being Māori.” Other figures currently put that figure closer to 16% but, either way, it is significant. As Bargh’s book also pointed out, some of the Māori soldiers trained in the NZ armed forces can, and do, go on to fill lucrative roles in the private militia and security firms involved in some of the world’s trouble spots.

In a sense, the lure of the armed forces as a trades training /employment route for Māori and other relatively low income groups in New Zealand is akin to the stereotype familiar from American small towns – where the Army recruitment office functions as a major escape route out of Appalachia, and other economically depressed regions. Already in Australia, there have been signs that Army recruiting is picking up as the Covid recession starts to bite. Also, and as the previous job opportunities begin to dry up in (a) the mainly female industries (eg tourism) and in (b) the part-time and casualised work filled by women workers, many Australian women are also turning to the armed forces:

Recruitment applications to the Australian Defence Force are up by 42 per cent compared to last year. Women and people from the aviation and tourism industries comprise a larger proportion of applicants than usual. The rate of female applicants has skyrocketed by 78 per cent when compared with the same period in 2019.

That last point is significant. Around the world, while there is little sign of a gender difference in those catching the virus, relatively more men are falling seriously ill and dying from it. Conversely, there is early evidence that the Covid-19 recession has disproportionately affected women workers. Moreover, and while relatively more women are losing their paid jobs, the average time that women are having to devote to unpaid housework has increased significantly during the pandemic. In the so-called “chore wars” the virus is not on the side of women.

As mentioned, some of the worst effects on jobs of the Covid recession have been postponed in New Zealand by the wage subsidy scheme, and by the grants made available to small business. During this breathing space, there have been rumours the NZDF has been actively evaluating the role the armed forces might play during the Covid recession, as a kind of militarised combination of boot camp and polytechnic. However, when Werewolf sought to interview Defence Minister Ron Mark on how this work might be progressing, Mark’s office confirmed his interest in the subject area, but Mark declined to be interviewed about it. Once finalised, a proposal would then presumably go from Mark‘s office to the group of Ministers (including Andrew Little and Willie Jackson) with a stake in employment issues.

Finally, any such work in progress faces two barriers: the size of the armed forces in relation to the scale of the problem, and the extent of already committed funding. For better or worse, the armed forces in New Zealand are relatively small in size , amounting to circa 15,000 in all, counting both active and reserve personnel. Unless that capacity is significantly expanded – and unless say, the Māori unemployment response is pointed in this direction –

the ability of NZDF to absorb the people made jobless by the pandemic is limited. Obviously, those settings could be changed overnight. However, one constraint on using the NZDF to absorb the unemployed is that over the past two years, the Defence Ministry has had to cope with years of neglect by the last National government. Billions of dollars have been poured into buying new Poseidon surveillance aircraft and meeting the costs (eg retro-fitting the Ōhakea airbase) associated with them. Among a range of other purchases, NZDF has also bought a new generation of very expensive heavy-lift Hercules aircraft. Anytime soon, there will be calls for further major spending on enhancing the NZDF cyber defence command and control capacities, and for cyber-attack weaponry compatible with that of our traditional allies.

All up then, the public could well begrudge pouring even more money into the armed forces even if – arguably – using the NZDF to employ and Māori and other relatively vulnerable youth would be a far wiser use of public money than the recent spend of circa $3 billion on enhancing our ability to detect Chinese submarines and locate the occasional lost yachtie out in the Pacific.

Footnote: The NZDF does already have on offer its “Force Fit” app, that provides a six week training programme to enhance the physical fitness of potential recruits. The app aims to assist the nation’s youth to be better able to handle the physical demands of military life, regardless of whether or not they eventually sign up.

