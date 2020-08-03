Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives post-Cabinet media briefing

Monday, 3 August 2020, 4:15 pm
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is briefing media following her Cabinet meeting.

Watch it here:

Ardern said this may the last sitting week of this Parliament, "but our Covid response continues ... during the campaign period".

"Cabinet will continue to meet fortnightly to discuss and make key decisions, these will be held on 10 and 24 August and 7 September.

"I'm also able to convene ministers remotely at any point if required."

She said the Ministry of Health would continue to provide daily updates on numbers and crucial information, and the Director-General of Health and the health minister will hold a weekly press conference.

Despite 94 days without any known community transmission, "we cannot afford to be complacent," she said.

She said the continued re-emergence of cases in Victoria was a reminder of this.

Covid-19 testing was well below the nearly 6000 tests a day during alert level 4, and was still below 4000 tests per day that has been recommended by scientists as a baseline for monitoring for any community transmission.

Ardern said there were plans to increase testing of staff at airports and isolation facilities and to equip GPs to ramp up testing, in hopes of increasing test numbers.

"Please say 'yes' to the test."

If people were asked to stay home due to Covid-related reasons, there were provisions for it, she said.

"You're covered by Covid-related costs."

In other politics news today, Ardern and National Party finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith spoke about their plans for the economy.

Ardern said Labour's economic plan was to focus on Covid recovery with investment in training and jobs, and that National's plan to reduce debt would mean $80 billion in cuts.

Goldsmith said a National-led government would enable business growth by keeping taxes low and pushing back against regulations.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: It's Time For Matariki Day

The period of Matariki, the celebration of the Māori New Year, which began earlier this week, is being celebrated increasingly as an important national event. While many other countries have their own form of New Year celebrations, Matariki is uniquely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders

I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 