Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Million-dollar Skate Park “great For Community”

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 2:56 pm
Article: Marcus Anselm - Local Democracy Reporter

The $1million-plus budget for Masterton’s skate park is not unusual, and the upgrade will be “great for the community” says the designer behind the plans.

Richard Smith, who owns the RICH Landscapes architectural design company, says the “shovel ready” funding for the park announced last month will speed up progress.

RICH Landscapes has planned and designed dozens of parks across New Zealand, Australia, and China.

The company also revealed designs for the upgrade to Upper Hutt’s Maidstone Park track this week.

Smith said the $1.3m budget, boosted by central government coffers, was not unusual.

“We’ve got other projects around the $1m mark as well. In more recent times, we’re getting larger parks built right across New Zealand, which is great.

“For Masterton it was great, as it may have taken them a while to source all that funding. So to get it in one big hit, that money was really great for the community.”

Smith said he welcomed the chance to hear from Wairarapa’s skate community at a meeting at Masterton District Council headquarters last week.

Mayor Lyn Patterson and councillor Gary Caffell were there to hear suggestions from the park’s current users.

Feedback from the group will influence some of the updates to designs.

They may include sheltered areas to guard against Wairarapa’s variable weather conditions, and alterations to ramps.

The original design also included three box jumps for BMX riders.

That may be changed to one bigger one after an idea from a local rider.

“These elements are quite big, so we just need to figure that out.

“We’re still utilising the old concrete slab, and making the most of it without ripping it all out and starting again. There’s still used value in that asset.”

A condition of the funding was that the project should be ready to go within 12 months.

Smith said he was aiming to have his design work complete by January, with Masterton District Council aiming for an autumn start to construction.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marcus Anselm - Local Democracy Reporter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: It's Time For Matariki Day

The period of Matariki, the celebration of the Māori New Year, which began earlier this week, is being celebrated increasingly as an important national event. While many other countries have their own form of New Year celebrations, Matariki is uniquely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders

I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Media Collusion With National’s Attack Lines

For most of the past week, any consumer of this country’s management of Covid-19 would think New Zealand was actually Brazil, or Texas. The media language has been full of claims of “botches” at the border, and laxness and inexcusable errors ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 