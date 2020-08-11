Biodiversity Strategy Launched To Protect Native Flora, Fauna

Click a link to play audio (or right-click to
download) in MP3 format.
An ambitious new
strategy for protecting New Zealand's plants and wildlife
has been launched with the aim of turning around the fate of
4,000 species at risk of extinction.
The plan,
launched today by the Conservation Minister, sets out five
core areas over the next 30 years, and includes targets for
things like carbon storage and getting pigs and deer out of
sensitive areas.
RNZ environment reporter Rachel
Thomas was at the
launch.
