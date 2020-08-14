Auckland to remain at level 3 restrictions and rest of NZ at level 2 for 12 more days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level four restrictions.

Ardern said a good start had been made in stamping out the infections associated with the Auckland family cluster and it appeared it had been picked up early. There was still no certainty about where the virus had come from, but it appeared to be new to New Zealand and not a sign the virus was dormant.

It appeared Aucklanders had largely complied with lockdown restrictions, but the experience with clusters is that they grow before they slow.

It was important to take a precautionary approach, Ardern said she was aware of the pressure on businesses and worker hit by the lockdown and it was hoped keeping to level three restrictions in Auckland would minimise the impact of what was a necessary approach.

Cabinet had decided in principle to extend the wage subsidy scheme and details were being finalised, but it would cover the entire country.

Video of the press conference from RNZ

