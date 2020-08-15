Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Saturday, 15 August 2020, 2:35 pm
Article: Nature

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig

By Dyani Lewis

Restrictions have been reintroduced in New Zealand after a new coronavirus outbreak.Credit: Li Qiaoqiao/Xinhua/ZUMA Press

A week ago, New Zealand was an exemplar for how swift and decisive action can stifle the spread of the coronavirus. No locally acquired cases of COVID-19 had been reported since the start of May. But the emergence this week of a cluster of cases — currently numbering 30 — has caught the nation by surprise, and is a blow to the government’s strategy to eliminate the virus.

Amanda Kvalsvig, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago in Wellington, has been assisting with the country’s COVID-19 response. She spoke to Nature about the rapid response to the new cases, and whether an elimination strategy is still possible.

How has the mood in New Zealand changed?

The new cases have been a shock. When they were announced, New Zealand had experienced more than 100 days with no identified community transmission, despite extensive testing. The country was at its lowest alert level, which allows near-normal activities, albeit with strict controls requiring travellers from overseas to remain in a quarantine facility for two weeks. There was a general feeling that we had beaten the virus — although government officials and public-health experts were warning against complacency.

Now, there’s widespread anxiety, with long lines of people at COVID-19 testing stations and some people panic-buying in supermarkets.

What has been the public-health response to these new infections?

The response has been swift, backed up by decisive government action. The Auckland region, where the cases were identified, is now at Alert Level 3 — the second-highest of four levels — with people instructed to stay at home apart from essential movement. The rest of the country is at Alert Level 2, which includes physical distancing measures and limits on mass gatherings.

Amanda Kvalsvig says the new cases have come as a shock to the community.Credit: Luke Pilkinton-Ching, University of Otago

Amanda Kvalsvig says the new cases have come as a shock to the community.Credit: Luke Pilkinton-Ching, University of Otago

People with COVID-19 and their contacts are being tested and traced. These are familiar measures but there are some new approaches, too. For example, the government is now recommending the use of face masks, and people with COVID-19 in the community will spend their isolation period in dedicated facilities instead of at home.

I and other public-health advocates have been strongly recommending population-wide mask use, which could help the country to avoid future lockdowns. Clear advice on risk would also help. For instance, there’s emerging evidence that the virus is transmitted readily in closed settings where people are speaking loudly, laughing and singing. This changes our thinking about ‘mass gatherings’ and gives a more nuanced sense of where the risks are.

What is known about the original source of the outbreak?

The new cases came to light when a person in their fifties developed symptoms and presented for testing. Following that original positive test, their household and other contacts were tested, identifying further cases.

All of the new cases seem to be part of the same cluster, but that hasn’t been linked back to its point of introduction into the country. That is concerning because we don’t yet know how long this outbreak has been propagating and how many other cases might have been missed. Ideally, investigations will allow the public-health system to ‘backwards trace’, identifying each source of the known cases, and then ‘forwards trace’ to identify other close contacts of that source.

Authorities are exploring the possibility that the virus arrived on packaging in cold storage. That’s certainly worth exploring, but global experience with COVID-19 outbreaks so far suggests that the outbreak is far more likely to have originated from person-to-person close contact, either while people are en route to New Zealand or during quarantine at the border.

Could the virus have been spreading undetected in the community for some time?

It’s possible that the current cases are several generations on from the original introduced case, or cases. Around one-third of COVID-19 cases cause no symptoms, so a transmission chain could propagate through several generations before someone is unwell enough to have a test.

Another factor is that winter coughs and colds make it harder to detect a spike of COVID-19 transmission in the community. New Zealand uses surveillance system to track influenza-like illnesses. There hasn’t been a significant uptick in these illnesses in recent weeks; in fact, the incidence is still far below what we would usually see at this time of year. That’s encouraging, because it suggests that although we certainly will detect more cases in the coming days, a massive undetected COVID-19 outbreak is unlikely.

It’s seems likely that the outbreak dates to a more recent introduction through the border in one way or another. But it would be good to know exactly when and how it arrived.

What could genomics tell us about this latest outbreak?

Genomic epidemiology is a powerful tool for tracing outbreaks back to the source, so it’s particularly relevant to the current situation, where the original case is still unknown. Genomic sequencing was used to investigate COVID-19 clusters in New Zealand earlier this year, and in several instances, investigators were able to link cases to a known cluster when conventional public-health methods hadn’t been able to establish the link. It can also identify situations in which cases seem to be linked through close contact, but actually belong to separate clusters.

If all of the Auckland cases turn out to be from one cluster, that will be good news for outbreak control. If there’s more than one cluster, it will suggest more widespread transmission.

New Zealand has adopted an elimination strategy. Does this latest outbreak suggest that isn’t possible?

We know that elimination is possible because New Zealand eliminated community transmission before. We expect to move in and out of elimination for the foreseeable future. The goal is to maintain zero community spread but this country will always be under threat from infections being introduced through the borders. No border-control system can be 100% fail-safe. But because we’re starting from a baseline of elimination, it should be feasible to extinguish each new outbreak using all the control measures we have at our disposal, including case and contact management, physical distancing and mass masking.

We’ve been fortunate to have outstanding political and scientific leadership in New Zealand. This has generated rapid and decisive action to protect population health. A key element of New Zealand’s response has been excellent communication with the public about what is happening and what is expected of them.

Stringent control measures have caused hardship for many people, so the high levels of adherence are a testament to the trust that people have in government at the moment. We’ve also seen tremendous compassion and innovative spirit around the country. Control measures have imposed a heavy burden on low-income communities, in particular on Māori and Pacific populations. But community organizations, notably those led by Māori, have provided vital support, delivering food parcels and re-orienting health and social services to be accessible to those most in need.

doi: 10.1038/d41586-020-02402-5

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nature on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why The Supreme Court Is A Bigger Threat Than Trump To US Democracy

If you need a chilling reminder of how weirdly different the United States is to New Zealand…then abortion rights is the place to start. Last Friday, in a case called Hopkins vs Jegley , the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the right of the ... More>>


The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: It's Time For Matariki Day

The period of Matariki, the celebration of the Māori New Year, which began earlier this week, is being celebrated increasingly as an important national event. While many other countries have their own form of New Year celebrations, Matariki is uniquely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-Opening Our Borders

I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation

The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 