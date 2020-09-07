Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Recruit firefighter details burns, bullying during training

Monday, 7 September 2020, 1:39 pm
Article: RNZ

A former professional firefighter recruit received serious burns and blistering to both hands during a live fire training exercise because the trainer failed to identify that his gloves were too small.

The accident occurred in February last year at Fire and Emergency New Zealand' (FENZ) National Training Centre in Rotorua.

An official investigation into the accident found 56 other burn injuries have been sustained in a five-year period, partly due to a lack of a clear, written safety briefing to be delivered ahead of the highly risky live fire exercise.

This contrasts with FENZ figures released to Nine to Noon under the Official Information Act showing just 29 recruits have sustained burn injuries during training in the last five years - which FENZ says were mostly minor and treated with basic first aid.

The former recruit said in his intake of 24, half sustained burns, three of them serious, but none were reported for fear of not passing the course.

"If you miss a half a day or a day of this intensive course you put yourself behind the eight-ball and you're made aware of that from the start of the course."

He said the accident happened in a live container fire exercise, where temperatures could get up to 600 to 700 degrees Celsius.

"We were doing the exercise, this was the second time I'd had done it. We went in and I could feel the heat in the container was really really high. I mentioned it on a number of a occasions to the trainer that was with me, but he kept on pushing me to continue. The more I continued, the more I felt the heat, to the point it was like I was trying to walk through a pane of very sharp glass - just unbearable pain.

"It got the point where I couldn't even hold the hose. I was in mortal danger ... my whole body was starting to shut down."

The recruit said he kept going because he was afraid he would be kicked off the course.

"I didn't have a choice. If I'd put that hose down I would have failed the course there and then."

The accident report found the trainer failed to identify both that the recruit was wearing the wrong type of gloves and that they were two sizes too small.

The report said the injured recruit initially was left to go to the first aid room alone to dress his wounds, and that many of the staff at the National Training Centre were unaware of the correct emergency medical support policy.

The National Training Centre did not report the accident to National Headquarters, nor did it have a written safety briefing for the highly risky live fire exercise.

The report said the lack of an appropriately trained safety, health and wellbeing representative for the operational staff at the National Training Centre "led to basic and fundamental safety requirements, initiatives, training and reporting lines to be inadequate".

The former recruit said he returned to the course with his burnt hands and was told he had to complete several assessments in order to pass. He said he asked a trainer if he ought to try to get his medical certificate altered to declare him fit to do so.

"I said to him are you guys telling me to go and change my medical certificate? He looked at me and shrugged his shoulders. He turned around and said to me 'You need to do whatever you need to do to get through this course'."

FENZ said each year 100 career recruits and 200 volunteer recruits attended training courses at the National Training Centre.

It said and it took the health, safety and wellbeing of all its people seriously.

In response to the accident, FENZ said it had implemented a uniform dressing chart that showed personnel how to correctly fit PPE correctly and safely, and qualified trainers carry out glove sizing to ensure that recruits have correctly fitting gloves.

"Live fire training provides the recruits with the opportunity to experience real fire behaviour and then learn to safety apply the techniques they are taught in real - but controlled - situations. This takes place in custom built structures and is closely monitored and administered by Fire and Emergency's specialist instructors," FENZ said.

Culture of bullying

The former recruit also spoke of a culture of bullying and sexual harassment from trainers to trainees at the National Training Centre.

"There was a lot of sexual stuff. There were very limited female recruits on the course. There was one in particular. You'd be climbing up ladders and ... there'd be comments made about sexual positions and stuff like that."

He also described an incident where recruit stubbed out a cigarette on a female recruit's leg.

"But such is the environment that you keep stum about everything. You say nothing. You don't put a single foot wrong, you don't say anything to upset the training centre staff"

The man said trainers had derogatory nicknames for all the recruits but no one would speak out because they were fearful of not making it through the course.

After his burns healed, he wanted to return to complete the firefighter training but the training centre made it too difficult for him, he said.

After nearly a year on full pay and attempts to get him to resign he was dismissed for getting his medical clearance changed, he said.

The man said the culture within the National Training Centre was a contributor to the wider culture within FENZ.

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
Binoy Kampmark: Waiting For The Old Bailey: Julian Assange And Britain’s Judicial Establishment

On September 7, Julian Assange will be facing another round of gruelling extradition proceedings, in the Old Bailey, part of a process that has become a form of gradual state-sanctioned torture. The US Department of Justice hungers for their man. The More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. There has been nothing beyond a few words of ministerial condolence and a $51.6 million package (details below) to get the sector through the pandemic...
More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Google’s Open Letter: Fighting Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code

Tech giants tend to cast thin veils over threats regarding government regulations. They are also particularly concerned by those more public spirited ones, the sort supposedly made for the broader interest. Google has given us an example of this ... More>>

Dyani Lewis: ‘We Felt We Had Beaten It’: New Zealand’s Race To Eliminate The Coronavirus Again

Genomics could reveal details about the source of the country’s first outbreak in more than 100 days, says epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig... More>>


The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office

For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 


 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 