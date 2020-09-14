Jacinda Ardern announces decision to extend Covid-19 alert levels

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided to extend the current alert levels.

Watch the announcement here:

"On the advice of the director-general, Cabinet has decided on a short extension to the current restrictions of alert level 2.5 for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country."

For Auckland, Cabinet will review the current level at a meeting on Monday 21 September with a view to increase gathering limits, depending on whether the cluster is contained.

If that change is agreed on, it will come into force on 23 September, Ardern says.

She says on Monday 21 September, Cabinet has agreed in principle that the rest of New Zealand will move to alert level 1 - contingent on cases tracking the way they are. The move will be confirmed on Monday.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand yesterday, including a health worker who works at the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

Auckland has been at a tailor-made alert level 2.5 since 31 August, as a step down from level 3 restrictions. It limits the amount of people allowed at gatherings to no more than 10, while outside of Auckland gatherings of up to 100 are allowed.

The rest of the country has been at alert level 2.

