Colmar Brunton poll: Labour at 48 percent, National at 31 percent

TVNZ's new poll out tonight shows Labour and the National Party both dropping, while the minority parties gain some more support.

Labour is down 5 percentage points to 48 percent, and National is down 1 percentage point to 31 percent.

ACT is up 2 percentage point to 7 percent, Green up 1 point to 6 percent, and NZ First remains unchanged at 2 percent.

On the preferred prime minister stakes, Jacinda Ardern has 54 percent, Judith Collins 18 percent, with David Seymour and Winston Peters on 2 percent.

For the smaller parties who are outside Parliament, the New Conservatives were at 2 percent, while TOP, the Māori Party and Advance NZ were all at 1 percent.

The previous Colmar Brunton poll released on 30 July had support for Labour at 53 percent, National at 32 percent, NZ First at 2 percent, the Greens at 5 percent, and ACT at 5 percent.

Labour and National's leaders Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins are going head to head in a debate this evening.

