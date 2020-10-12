More than 450,000 votes cast over weekend before election

More than 1.15 million votes have been cast by early voters, with 453,426 voting over the weekend.

The Electoral Commission has released its latest statistics on voter numbers in the final weekend before the election.

With more than 700,000 votes cast before Saturday, the Commission said it was expecting numbers to top a million by this morning, a more than 50 percent increase on the last election in both the general and Māori electorates on 2017.

Those numbers appear to have been slightly underestimated with 453,426 votes over the weekend - more than 250,000 on Saturday alone.

The commission had predicted about 60 percent of voters would do so early this election, but those initial expectations now appear likely to fall short of the reality.

A total 1,240,740 people voted early in the 2017 election, accounting for just under half of all votes.

With just six days to go until election day, it seems a large proportion of the population has already decided.

© Scoop Media