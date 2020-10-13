Top Scoops

Benefits Policy Panel Discussion

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 2:56 pm
Article: ScoopCitizen

Welcome to the Dig’s Panel discussion on Benefits

Watch the video featuring our knowledgeable and passionate panelists and hosted by Jeremy Rose.

You can also take part in the ScoopCitizen survey below, or ask any questions you may have for the panelists:  

Susan St John – associate professor of economics and spokesperson for the Child Poverty Action Group; 

Serenah Nicholson – the general manager of Lower Hutt’s Whanau Family Support Services Trust, 

Donna Maria Lawson – a benefits advocate, mother, and community activist.

Watch the Video Here

For more information on the topics discussed read this introductory piece:

Benefits: The Unkindest Politics of all

Benefits Engagement Survey

1. Do you support WEAG’s call for an immediate increase in benefit levels of between 12 and 47 percent?

2. NZ First and Social Credit are both proposing a return of the universal child benefit. Does the idea have merit?

3 Do you agree that the community is responsible for giving dependent people a standard of living consistent with human dignity and approaching that enjoyed by the majority, irrespective of the cause of dependency.

4. Should the incoming government consider adopting an MMT-style job guarantee?

A Job Guarantee – is an open-ended public employment program that offers a job at a living (minimum) wage to anyone who wants to work but cannot find employment.

5. Should the incoming government investigate the viability of a guaranteed basic income as outlined by TOP?
 

ScoopCitizen

ScoopCitizen

A Pro-Democracy Engaged Journalism Community

ScoopCitizen offers access to exciting new tools for engaged journalism and political literacy. This allows you to learn about and participate in the civic discourse on issues that matter to our communities. Help us shape the in-depth public interest journalism on The Dig and Scoop. We are collectively charting a course for participatory democracy in Aotearoa. Add your voice and drive change through our engagement opportunities via our partnership with NextElection.

