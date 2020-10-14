Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

On National Going Rogue, And US Militia Madness

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 10:26 am
Article: Gordon Campbell

In the wake of Judith Collins descent into negative politicking, the real question has to be – did she slip, or did she jump? Was it tiredness, or desperation, or both? As Werewolf has been arguing from the outset, Collins’ campaign has been almost entirely about damage limitation, rather than about any serious attempt to cross the political divide and win the wider arguments on (a) managing the virus or (b) managing the economy.

Nice Collins was a pitch to moderate former National voters to come back home. That attempt has run its course. The tax cuts offer (a “come home” pitch to the hardliners who have drifted off to the Act Party) got blunted when Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith couldn’t do his sums properly. Nasty Collins is now appealing to the dregs of the talkback radio/social media audience. In the process, her brief flirtation with conservative Christianity seems to be over. When you’re reduced to calling your opponent a “liar” on specious grounds, there’s not much room left for “Judge not, lest yourself be judged.”

Amusingly, Collins and Winston Peters appear to be spending their final days as significant political players locked in a battle with each other for much the same group of reactionary undecideds. In the past 48 hours, both have been stoking fears about a potential government headed by Labour and the Greens. That’s because as well all know in our hearts, Jacinda Ardern, Grant Robertson and James Shaw are really the Lenin, Stalin and Trotsky of today’s centre-left.

Give unbridled power to that trio and the kulaks of rural/provincial New Zealand will soon be being hauled off to the gulags, or worse. First they made farmers fence their waterways. Then they asked them to improve their water quality by 2025. Then they gave them notice that fossil fuels might be phased out in 30 years time. It has been just awful.

It isn’t just farmers in the gun, either. From Herne Bay to Remuera, the tycoon sector is now all a -tremble at the Greens heinous plan to tax any income earned above one million dollars by an extra one per cent, in order to help the country pull through the Covid-19 recession. Plainly, capitalism as we know it could not survive such an outrage. Oh sure, Jacinda Ardern is saying it will never happen. But sometimes at 3am, you can’t help waking in the night and peeking through the blinds to see if James Shaw is standing in the driveway.

Just to think. Come Sunday morning, we may be waking up to a New Zealand where Winston Peters and Judith Collins are no longer a significant part of this country’s political furniture. Only four more sleeps until then.

Footnote: Collins never has been a centrist. As Auckland University political scientist Jennifer Curtin has pointed out, Collins praised Don Brash’s Orewa speech for its decisiveness, and was routinely at odds with John Key’s brand of moderate pragmatism :

In 2008, Key was intent on pulling the party more towards the centre, but Collins was sceptical of the argument that winning elections meant winning over median voters. Citing the success of Thatcher, she believed shoring up the base and delivering to that base mattered more. For Collins, centrism is an excuse to do nothing and stand for nothing.

Right. So her current shout outs to the right wing base are nothing new. It is her happy place. Basically, Collins has always stood for a warmed over combo of Thatcherite policies: market liberalism, tough love on welfare and punitive on law and order issues. All of which are deeply at odds with 21st century socio-economic needs and realities. Thankfully, most of the voting public seem to recognise that Collins (and the divisions she represents) belong to the past.

October surprise!

There have long been concerns that an increasingly desperate US President Donald Trump would spring an “ October surprise” – a military invasion, a domestic insurgency, the arrest of political opponents – in order to transform a landscape that could otherwise end his political career. One foreign policy surprise entirely possible before Election Day would be Saudi Arabia’s announcement of diplomatic ties with Israel. The covert co-operation between the two countries – they are known to share intelligence information – could soon become official, and in time to allow Trump to claim that he, Trump, has brought peace to the Middle East.

For the Palestinians of course, this would be the peace of the grave. In Gaza, there has been recent reports by UN officials of people having to rummage through garbage for food. The real target of Saudi/Israeli collusion would be Iran. Any such announcement would not only help Trump, and but would present an incoming President Joseph Biden with something of a fait accompli. Namely: the Palestinians sold out, the Middle East tyrannies ( Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE) lining up with Israel, against Iran. The new leadership in Oman and Kuwait would be expected to fall into line. In the face of such a pre-emptive move, Biden would be left unable to restrain the team of Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Salman, even if he wanted to.

Crazy talk

The extensive details contained in this FBI affidavit filed against the US militia group that planned to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home makes for fascinating reading. The plot seems to have been a classic example of people who feel powerless talking each other up into an escalating cycle of violent responses. Plainly, these guys felt thrilled just to be saying this tough guy stuff out loud, and putting all the quasi-military options on the table. These options included : kidnapping, blowing up bridges to divert the cops, walking up to Whitmer’s door and “capping” (ie. shooting) her. Sending her a “cake”(ie a bomb) in the mail, and/or sending “ cupcakes” to a whole lot of other people that the plotters didn’t like. Yeah, dude! Let’s do it!

Some of the detail seems pathetic. The group leader would collect cellphones before each meeting, so that the proceedings couldn’t be monitored, even though an undercover FBI agent wired for sound was sitting amongst them, recording it all. I liked the moment when one guy offered to paint his boat black, if that would help the surveillance effort. Unfortunately though, these guys were not merely a joke.

Marx, Again

Talking of Marxists….Ninety years ago, Groucho Marx turned political nihilism into a nifty song and dance routine:

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gordon Campbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Trump Plays Both Sides Against The Middle

Is he a hawk? Is he a peacenik? The President keeps us guessing . By Reese Erlich President Donald Trump has convinced Republican isolationists and hawks that he supports their views. That’s a neat trick, since the two groups hold opposing positions. ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 