Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Government Will Be Formed 'Within The Next Two To Three Weeks' - Jacinda Ardern

Monday, 19 October 2020, 3:58 pm
Article: RNZ

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says the next government will be formed within the next few weeks, following the party's resounding victory in the 2020 General Election.

Watch a live stream of the stand-up here:

Last night's results have given the Labour Party the numbers to govern alone. With 64 seats, Labour will be the first party able to govern alone since MMP was introduced in 1996.

Speaking to media in Auckland this afternoon, Ardern said work on forming the next government has begun today, and she had met with senior members of her team to work through a timetable to form government.

She said there was a clear mandate to form a government before the results were finalised and she had spoken to the governor general to confirm she is able to form a government.

"We anticipated ... perhaps having that number of list MPs, what's interesting is we've had a number of seats turn."

Ardern said she thought last night's vote was a vote of confidence in Labour's Covid plan and recovery.

Ardern said there was nothing further to report on contact with the Greens and the Labour Caucus will meet tomorrow.

"I have said that I want to talk with the Greens and we will do that next week."

She has not been in contact with the Maori Party.

But she said Labour did have the mandate to form a government alone.

"It's fair to say there is a range, over various MMP governments, of agreements ... I don't want to draw any conclusion at this point.

When it came to assigning ministerial roles, she said she would making sure the party was drawing on "experience and new talent".

Ardern would not be drawn when asked if there could be any non-Labour ministers.

Photo: RNZ / Youtube

The Labour leader said there were also Covid priorities she wanted to achieve before the end of 2020.

She said previously "very different opinions in government" have slowed things down, but Labour now had a clear mandate to get things done.

Asked if she will run in 2023, she said: "I've only just run in 2020."

"My hope is we have elections that move beyond the divisiveness of politics."

See the full party vote and electorate results here

Follow all the latest Election 2020 developments with RNZ's live blog here

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>

The Conversation: Rogue Poll Or Not, All The Signs Point To A Tectonic Shift In New Zealand Politics

Richard Shaw AAP(various)/NZ Greens (CC-BY-SA)/The Conversation Strong team. More jobs. Better economy. So say the National Party’s campaign hoardings. Only thing is, last Sunday’s Newshub-Reid Research poll – which had support for the Labour ... More>>

The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 