Prime Minister says she voted 'yes' vote in two referendums

Friday, 30 October 2020, 2:54 pm
Article: RNZ

The Prime Minister says she voted "yes" in the referendums on voluntary euthanasia and the legalisation of recreational cannabis.

In a statement, a spokesperson says Jacinda Ardern has committed to progressing any legislation "in line with the will of the people following the release of the final results next week".

Preliminary results show in the euthanasia referendum New Zealanders have voted in 65.2 percent in support of the End of Life Choice Bill and 33.8 percent have voted against.

In the cannabis referendum 53.1 voted against it, while 46.1 voted in favour.

Ardern had refused to say how she voted in the cannabis referendum ahead of today's results.

The assisted dying referendum is binding so once the final result is released on 6 November, it becomes law and will come into force in 12 months later.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has acknowledged the provisional referendum results. He says it is "highly unlikely" the preliminary referendum results will be overturned on the special votes.

The Greens say a close result on cannabis means the public will not know the final result until next Friday.

Drug Law Reform spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick says it will come down to voter turnout, and due to the record numbers of special votes, she remains optimistic.

National said the preliminary result on cannabis "is a victory for common sense" and New Zealand will be "healthier, safer and more successful" as a result.

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

