Mayor To Lead By Example And Oppose Controversial Dog Bylaw

A controversial proposal to leash dogs at a popular reserve has prompted Marlborough’s mayor to make his first bylaw submission in a decade at the council.

John Leggett walks his bichon frise poodle crosses Bella and Hugo along Blenheim's Taylor River nearly every day, but a bylaw review could see him – and everyone else – have to keep his dogs on a lead.

The Marlborough District Council’s dog control bylaw review – the first in a decade – has already thrown up controversy over a proposal to let dogs back into Blenheim’s town centre.

Leggett said he felt “strongly” about the proposed bylaw and was “very much in favour” of keeping the status quo.

“I have every intention of making a submission. I've made my position very clear to other councillors and to staff.”

He would also ask to speak in front of the bylaw’s panel in December to put forward his “personal observations”.

“You occasionally hear talk about a conflict of users but ... I see very little of that. Most people are really understanding and willing to take a wide berth when they have dogs.”

He often walked his dogs beside the Taylor River reserve’s shared pathway to help those using bikes or mobility scooters, and believed most dog owners did the same.

Leggett understood there was a “strong drive” from residents to keep the Taylor River reserve as an off-leash area.

The bylaw had attracted 360 submissions since it opened for feedback last month, with most objecting to the reserve’s change from an off-leash area to a mostly on-leash area.

The bylaw proposed an on-leash area on the river’s right bank from Burleigh Bridge to Stuart St, and on the left bank from Doctors Creek to where the Ōpaoa and Taylor rivers met.

If approved, breaches came with a fine, up to as much as $20,000.

A council spokesman said the animal control team currently checked compliance with the dog bylaw by running patrols.

It was too soon to discuss a grace period for the new bylaw.

The spokesman said in the past two years, the council had issued two fines relating to dogs along the Taylor River – one for an uncontrolled dog and one for a dog fouling in public.

Twelve people also complained to the council about dogs "rushing” a human or being a “nuisance” along the river.

“Anecdotally we often hear of other incidents," he said.

He thought most dog concerns were not reported. Signage would be reviewed around the region once the dog bylaw review was completed, set down for early next year.

Dogs were banned from the Blenheim CBD in 2012, after a 2010 bylaw review. They were allowed in town last October as a trial to see if the ban should be lifted. The trial coincided with the 65th Black Hawk National Dog Show.

Business owners lapped up the trial, providing water bowls, treats and some even welcomed dogs into their stores if they were on a lead. No formal complaints were laid during the trial.

Feedback on the bylaw closes on November 9 at 5pm.

The draft bylaw was available at council offices and libraries in Picton and Blenheim, and at www.marlborough.govt.nz.

