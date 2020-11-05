Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Thursday, 5 November 2020, 9:12 am
Article: Gordon Campbell

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?

Elsewhere – in Australia and in Ireland, for example – their respective foreign ministers have already issued statements that implicitly denounce Trump’s actions:

Australia’s shadow foreign secretary Penny Wong, called for all the votes to be counted and the democratic process to be respected: “It’s in Australia’s interest that America remains a credible, stable democracy,” she tweeted.

In an apparent shot at Trump, who falsely claimed victory, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said, "This election is not over and it won't be over until all of the votes have been counted. So I think it's unwise for anybody regardless of who they are, to be declaring a result."

At some point today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and/or MFAT needs to be issuing a statement along similar lines. It is sad to watch democracy in the United States being degraded, but that means we shouldn’t be sitting silent on the sidelines as it happens, for fear of annoying the despot.

The current situation

Ironically, the victory that Trump eked out in 2016 among the Rust Belt states in the Midwest is being played out again, this time in reverse. On the Electoral College journey to the required 270 vote figure, Democratic contender Joe Biden has 227 votes from the contests already declared, as opposed to Trump’s 213. The outstanding states, current margins and percentages of the votes still to be counted are:

Wisconsin (Updated) Wisconsin has been called for Biden, but by a margin so thin that there'll be a recount.

Michigan (16 Electoral College votes) 4-6% of votes still outstanding. Biden lead is 45.000 votes.

Nevada (6 Electoral College votes) 14% of votes still outstanding. Biden leads by just under 8.000 votes.

Georgia (16 Electoral College votes) 90,000 vote current lead for Trump, 250,000 votes still outstanding.

Arizona (11 Electoral College Votes) circa 250,000- 400,000 votes to be counted, Biden lead is 100,000 votes.

Pennsylvania (20 Electoral College votes) 80% counted. Trump leads by 400,000, but big Democratic-leaning blocs from Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are still to be counted.

All of these contests – except Pennsylvania (and possibly Nevada) – should be declared later today. The arithmetic says Biden could get across the line to 274 from his current 227 simply by winning Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona. In that scenario, Pennsylvania would be a bonus. Conversely, if Trump wins Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada, he still gets to only 255 Electoral College votes from his current 213. Meaning: it’s still a knife edge but Biden has more reason to be hopeful.

Whether a President Biden could govern with anything like a normal Democratic agenda is another matter – faced as he would be with a hostile Supreme Court and a Senate still in the hands of his opponents. Clearly, the Democrats have failed to flip the Senate after losing Senate contests in Iowa, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. Both of the Georgia senatorial contests may go to run-offs in January that the Democrats would probably lose.

In Florida, Biden performed well among seniors and suburbanites, but never recovered from the devastating results in Miami-Dade County, where Latino men apparently bought into Trump’s messaging that Biden would be a weak tool in the hands of radical socialists who would tank the economy. Nationwide, Trump has for months enjoyed good poll numbers for his handling of the economy. In addition, his supporters seemed receptive to his messaging that everything would have been great if China hadn’t inflicted a pandemic on the US for which Trump supporters largely exempted him from blame. To some extent, Trump prevailed among those who prioritised the economy, Biden among those who prioritised the handling of the pandemic.

This story will be updated over the course of the day, as returns come in.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gordon Campbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: Rightwing Populism Will Make You Sick—Really

The four countries with the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the world are all led by rightwing populists: the US, India, Brazil, and Russia. Throw in the United Kingdom, which has the largest infection rate in Europe, and you have a common pattern. ... More>>

Dunne Speaks: Early Voting Is OK, If You Know Who To Vote For

Early voting is now open which is great for the 80% or so of the population whose vote does not change from one election to the next. They can go out and vote at their convenience without having to wait for election day. But for those who are yet even ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>


The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face

Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 