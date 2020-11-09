Top Scoops

Live: Ardern speaks after Cabinet meeting

Monday, 9 November 2020, 3:58 pm
Article: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is holding a media conference after the new Cabinet's weekly meeting, its second following the election.

The new government has signalled it intends to begin work straight away on a busy agenda for the rest of the year, and will release more information today.

The first Cabinet meeting was held on Friday, just hours after being sworn in.

Parliament is scheduled to open on Wednesday 25 November, and The House will rise for the year on 9 December. Regular Cabinet meetings will resume after that.

Ardern says Cabinet will meet again on Monday and there is a busy agenda for the rest of the year. She will outline more about that next week.

