Three top SkyCity executives resign

Casino and gaming company SkyCity is losing three top executives.

The company's chief executive, Graeme Stephens, will step down at the end of the month after little more than two years in the top job.

Chief financial officer Rob Hamilton and chief marketing officer Liza McNally have also resigned and will depart early next year.

SkyCity chief operating officer Michael Ahearne has been appointed as the next CEO.

"I acknowledge and thank Graeme for his leadership of the company ... in particular following the significant fire that broke out at the New Zealand International Convention Centre site in October 2019 and in managing the company's response to a challenging business environment impacted by Covid-19," SkyCity Chair Rob Campbell said.

Ahearne has overseen SkyCity's operations across New Zealand and Australia since December 2017 and launched SkyCity Online Casino in August 2019.

"He has significant global experience in the gaming industry across both land-based and online casinos, which will be beneficial in leading the company through its next phase," Campbell said.

The company has been through a tumultuous 12 months after a fire badly damaged the international convention centre it was building and the pandemic forced the closure of its casinos, hit earnings, and led to about 1000 staff losing their jobs.

In the year to 31 October the company said trading in its New Zealand and Australian casinos were down by 12 percent and 8 percent respectively.

