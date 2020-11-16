Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Masks to be compulsory on some transport - Ardern, Hipkins announce Cabinet decision

Monday, 16 November 2020, 5:24 pm
Article: RNZ

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins have been speaking after Cabinet met today to discuss whether to make masks mandatory and the exact settings for it.

Hipkins says masks will be required to be worn on all public transport within Auckland, and travelling in and out of the city, and all domestic flights around the country from Thursday this week.

School buses will be exempt as well as children under the age of 12 and some medical conditions, he says.

Taxi and uber drivers in Auckland will need to wear masks, but passengers will not need to wear masks and they will not be required to enforce the rules.

Instead, police can be brought in as a last resort, he says.

"We're not expecting bus drivers to stop the bus and police these measures," he says. Police will be out and about taking an "educate and encourage" approach and will not at this stage be punitive.

Mask wearing has so far only been required on planes and public transport at level 2 and above, but a mystery case in Auckland last week meant Aucklanders were asked to wear them on public transport.

Hipkins says the government will also look at whether wider mask use is required nationwide - including on all public transport including buses across New Zealand.

The overall guidance to Kiwis is that when you are in a confined space, you should be wearing a mask, he says, but it is hard to mandate for that so the government is relying on people using common sense.

Hipkins say the government has preserved the good will of New Zealanders during the Covid-19 response and wants to make sure that when mandating mask use, that good will is kept.

"I think what we have seen already in the past three days is that there's a high degree of compliance with mask use."

Ardern says Cabinet today made the decisions to improve the alert level 1 settings, saying despite robust control measures, no system is foolproof.

She says the government has moved to mandate mask use because while management of Covid-19 at alert level 1 has improved, new efforts must be employed to make it safer.

She says on flights, a blanket provision for masks was simpler, given the level of travel in and out of Auckland. The government did not hold back on this decision due to a concern about a lack of public buy-in, she says.

Cabinet will be waiting for advice on whether to extend the restrictions to the rest of the country, Ardern says, and she does not have a date on when a decision will be made.

As for the Covid Tracer app, she says the government wants more people using it and the biggest incentive is a restriction-free summer holiday but the government is "thinking creatively" about how to encourage people to use the app.

Hipkins says privacy is a key consideration around the app, and it is important people stay in control of their data.

Ahead of the decision, Ardern told Morning Report the government had continued to encourage the use of masks, but it was a big difference to mandate something, and she did not take the decision lightly.

However, she supported the move to compulsory mask use.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker has called for masks to be mandatory on public transport and planes for the foreseeable future.

Covid-19 was an ongoing threat and masks were another valuable "line of defence", Baker said.

After some meat in a coolstore in China which houses New Zealand products tested positive for Covid-19, Ardern says the government was advised yesterday that the positive tests came from beef from Argentina.

She says despite media reports to the contrary, they were not advised that any New Zealand products had tested positive, but New Zealand's government is seeking more information on the testing.

"I want to get to the bottom of this ... this is incredibly important to New Zealand. We are confident, of course, that our products do not and are not exported with signs of Covid on them given our status as essentially being Covid free."

Government too slow to act - expert

University of Otago public health expert, professor Nick Wilson, has been advocating for mandatory mask use since April.

Ahead of the Cabinet decision today, he told Midday Report it was a good idea to mandate mask use on flights and public transport - but it should be applied to the whole country, not just Auckland.

"We really have had way too many border control failures recently, in fact we've had eight since early August, so around once every two weeks. So we've really got to both improve our border defences and have these extra safeguards, such as mask wearing on public transport."

These safeguards needed to be in place until border measures were improved, such as pre-flight testing and pre-flight quarantine, he said.

He also called for a much better smartphone app for contact tracing and the use of other digital technologies to help with contact tracing.

"Other countries are using better systems and we need to learn from them," he said.

"We've been making extremely slow progress in this area, while, for example, Singapore at least a month ago rolled out its equivalent of the Covid card, and places like Ireland have made a much better app available."

Wilson said he knew progress was being made in this area, but it was "way too slow".

© Scoop Media

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

Contact RNZ

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Biden’s Victory: A Eunuch Presidency Beckons

Whatever was set to happen on November 3, President Donald J. Trump would not lose. Falling in that establishment firebreak against democracy known as the Electoral College would not erase, let alone repudiate him. His now victorious opponent, far ... More>>

Reese Ehrlich: Foreign Correspondent: The Challenge For Joe Biden

If he’s smart, the likely President-elect will stop the unpopular endless wars and use the money to help our domestic economy. By Reese Erlich I’m pissed. I’m pissed at Donald Trump for trying to shut down the vote count early and at Republicans More>>

Boris Johnson At Sea: Coronavirus Confusion In The UK

The tide has been turning against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Oafishly, he has managed to convert that tide into a deluge of dissatisfaction assisted by the gravitational pull of singular incompetence. Much of this is due to such errors of ... More>>

The Conversation: Biodiversity: Where The World Is Making Progress – And Where It’s Not

The future of biodiversity hangs in the balance. World leaders are gathering to review international targets and make new pledges for action to stem wildlife declines. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, you’re likely ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election

Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Current Chances Of Re-Election

By now it seems clear that National have no fresh ideas to offer for how New Zealand could avoid the Covid-19 economic crisis. As in the past, National has set an arbitrary 30% ratio of government debt to GDP that it aims to achieve “in a decade or so,” ... More>>


The Coronavirus Republic: Three Million Infections And Rising

The United States is famed for doing things, not to scale, but off it. Size is the be-all and end-all, and the coronavirus is now doing its bit to assure that the country remains unrivalled in the charts of infection . In time, other unfortunates may well ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 