Here´s A Virus. Practice.

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 10:22 am
Opinion: Molly Melhuish

New Zealand’s electricity market is broken. Its regulator chose Christmas week to reveal it will consult further on whether to slap Meridian with a wet bus ticket.

At the same time, the industry’s plan for a return to growth, funded by a $2/day tax on residential consumers, will go to Parliament in the new government’s first 100 days.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s richest cities will spend Christmas in lockdown. What’s happening?

World: “There´s no way we can shut everything down in order to lower emissions, slow climate change and protect the environment.“

Mother Nature: “Here´s a virus. Practice.“

https://wellbeingeconomy.org/how-iceland-is-already-using-its-wellbeing-framework-in-tackling-the-covid-19-crisis

