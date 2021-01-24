Covid-19: Health authorities investigating probable community case in Northland
Sunday, 24 January 2021, 12:51 pm
Article: RNZ
Health authorities are investigating reports of a
community case of Covid-19 in Northland.
A government
spokesman has confirmed the case is being treated as a
probable case.
The case is related to someone who was
recently released from managed isolation and
quarantine.
The Health Ministry will hold a press
conference in Wellington at 4pm.
- more to
come
