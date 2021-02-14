NZ goes to level 2 lockdown, Auckland level 3

Cabinet has decided from 11.59pm tonight Auckland will move to alert level 3 for three days until midnight Wednesday.

The rest of the country will move to level 2 for the same period. This will be reviewed every 24 hours.

This follows a mother, father and daughter from the same household being identified as three new covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

The mother works at LSG Skychefs which services planes at the airport, the father is self-employed and the daughter goes to Papatoetoe High School.

The mother and daughter also travelled to Taranaki during Waitangi weekend.

The source of infection is not yet known, nor the strain of covid.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the lockdown restrictions were due to an “abundance of caution” until more was known and the results of contacting testing was completed

For more information go to Unite against COVID-19

