Katya Rivas' Passion: The Wilderness & Gethsemane

Tuesday, 16 March 2021, 12:56 am
Column: Katya Rivas

Once again, for Lent 2021 Scoop will be publishing a serialisation of Katya Rivas’s “The Passion”. To order a video about Katya’s work visit apleatohumanity.com


The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization


The Passion


Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption.

Cochabamba — Bolivia
Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Katya Rivas' Passion: Jesus Prepares Himself
Extract 3
Jesus

There are souls who consider My Passion, but very few who think about My preparation for My public life: My loneliness!

The forty days which I spent by the side of the hill were the most distressing hours of My life because I spent them completely alone, preparing My Spirit for that which would come. I suffered hunger, thirst, discouragement, and bitterness. I knew that for those people My sacrifice would be useless, for they would deny Me. In that solitude I understood that neither My new doctrine nor My sacrifices and miracles could save the Jewish people who would become God-slayers.

Nevertheless, I had to do My duty, the Divine Mission. I had to first leave My seed and die later. How sad this is, looking at it from the human point of view!

I was also a man and felt sadness and anguish. I found Myself very alone! I mortified My Body by fasting and My Spirit by prayer. I prayed for all humanity that would deny Me, that would sacrifice Me so many times…

I was tempted as any other mortal, and Satan was never more curious to know who the man was that remained in such loneliness and abandonment.

Think about everything that I had to go through to save man, to be able to reign in his heart, to make possible his entrance into My Father’s Kingdom.

Katya Rivas' Passion : Jesus Prays in the Garden
Extract 4
Jesus

Nobody really believes that I perspired blood that night at Gethsemane, and few believe that I suffered much more in those hours than in the Crucifixion. It was more painful because it was clearly revealed to Me that the sins of everyone were made Mine and that I should answer for each one.

Thus I, being innocent and pure, answered to the Father as if I were really guilty of dishonesty and of all the impurities committed by you, My brothers. You dishonor God who created you to be instruments of the greatness of Creation and not to stray from the nature given you with the purpose of gradually taking that nature to lead you to behold the pure vision of Me, your Creator.

Therefore, I was made thief, murderer, adulterer, liar, a sacrilegious person, blasphemer, slanderer, and rebel to the Father whom I have always loved.

It was precisely this contrast between My Love for the Father and His Will that caused My perspiration of blood. But I obeyed until the end and for Love of everyone, I covered Myself with the guilt so that I could do My Father’s Will and save you from eternal damnation.

Consider how many more than human agonies I had that night and, believe Me, nobody could alleviate such anguish because, on the contrary, I was seeing how each one of you devoted yourself to making my death cruel at every moment that was given to Me because of the offenses whose penalty I have paid in full. I want it to be known once again how I loved all men at that hour of abandonment and sadness without name….

(continuing)

EDITOR’S NOTES: Once again for Lent 2021 Scoop is publishing a series of daily reflections on the Passion from Bolivian author Katya Rivas. Rivas has received an official imprimatur from the Catholic Church for several books.. To order a video about Katya’s work visit… apleatohumanity.com

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: “Copyright© 2000 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization. Permission is granted to reproduce this book as a whole in its entirety with no changes or additions and as long as the reproduction and distribution is done solely on a non-profit basis.
Please copy and distribute this book“.

© Scoop Media

The Writings of Katya Rivas

The Apostalate of the New Evangelisaion

The Great Crusade of Love and Mercy

Each year as an part of an observance of Lent Scoop.co.nz publishes a serialisation of Katya Rivas's book "The Passion".

Katya Rivas's work was the subject of a documentary made in 1999 by Australian's Ron Tesoriero and Mike Willissee called "Signs from God" ( read a review here ). In the same year the then Bishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Bergoglio - now Pope Francis - requested a scientific investigation of a remarkable and unexplained phenomena involving a discarded host which had started to bleed. In 2013 Ron Tesoriero published a book "Unseen : New Evidence" which addresses what happened with this investigation and its implications for the quest to discover the origin of life. ( Find out more here ).

Contact The Writings of Katya Rivas

 
 
 
