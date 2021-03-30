Katya Rivas' Passion: Jesus Does the Will of the Father

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Jesus Institutes the Holy Eucharist

Extract 5

Jesus

The desire that all souls be clean when they receive Me in the Sacrament of Love, led Me to wash the feet of My Apostles. I also did it to represent the Sacrament of Penance, in which the souls that have had the misfortune of falling into sin, can wash themselves and regain their lost purity.

By washing their feet, I wanted to teach the souls that have apostolic tasks to humble themselves and treat with tenderness the sinners and all the souls who have been entrusted to them.

I wrapped Myself in a cloth to teach them that, in order to be successful with souls, one has to girdle oneself with mortification and self-denial.

I wanted them to learn mutual charity and how the faults they observe in their neighbor should be purged, concealing them and always forgiving them without ever disclosing their faults. The water that I poured over My Apostles’ feet was a reflection of the zeal that consumed My Heart in desiring the salvation of men.

At that moment the Love that I felt for men was infinite and I did not want to leave them orphans… In order to live with you until the consummation of time and to show you My Love, I wanted to be your breath, your life, your support, your All! Then I saw all the souls that, in the course of time, would be nourished by My Body and Blood, and I saw all the divine effects that this nourishment would produce in many souls…

That immaculate Blood would engender purity and virginity in many souls; in others, it would light the fire of love and zeal. Many martyrs of Love gathered at that hour before My eyes and in My Heart! Many other souls, after having committed many and serious sins and weakened by force of passions, would come to Me to renew their strength with the Bread of the strong!

How I would like to make known the feelings of My Heart to all souls! How much I desire that they know the Love I felt for them at the Cenacle when I instituted the Holy Eucharist. Nobody could penetrate the feelings in My Heart during those moments - feelings of love, joy, tenderness… But greater was also the sorrow that invaded My Heart.

Are you perhaps good ground for the construction of a magnificent building? Yes and no… Yes, because of the gifts that I have given you since birth; no, because of the use that you have made of them. Do you think that your ground is of suitable proportion to the structure of the building that I raise? O, it is paltry! Then, in spite of all the opposing elements that exist in you, My calculations will not fail because it is My handicraft to choose that which is poor for the intent that I set Myself. I never make a mistake because I use artistry and love. I construct actively without your realizing it. Your own desire to know what I am doing serves Me to prove to you that you cannot do or know anything without My desiring it… It is time to work, do not ask Me for anything because there is someone who thinks about you.

I want to tell My souls the sorrow, the tremendous pain that filled My Heart that night. Even though My joy was great in becoming the Divine Nourishment of souls and man’s companion till the end of time, and of seeing how many would render Me homage of adoration, love, and reparation, great was the sadness that caused Me to contemplate all those souls that were to abandon Me at the Tabernacle and the many that would doubt My presence in the Holy Eucharist.

O, how many hearts stained, dirty, and torn by sin I would have to enter! And how My profaned Flesh and Blood, would become the reason for the damnation of so many souls! You cannot understand the way in which I contemplated all the sacrileges, offences, and tremendous abominations that would be committed against Me… the many hours that I would spend alone in the Tabernacles. So many long nights! How many men would reject the loving calls that would be directed to them.

For love of souls, I remain prisoner in the Holy Eucharist, so that in your sorrows and sadness you can go to console yourselves with the most tender of Hearts, with the best of Fathers, with the most loyal friend. But that Love, which is consumed for the good of mankind, is not going to be returned.

I live amongst sinners to be their salvation and life, their doctor and medicine; yet they, in return, in spite of their sick nature, will distance themselves from Me. They offend Me and scorn Me.

My children, poor sinners! Do not distance yourselves from Me. I wait for you night and day at the Tabernacle. I will not reproach your crimes; I will not throw your sins in your face. What I will do is to wash you with the Blood of My wounds. Do not be afraid, come to Me. You do not know how much I love you.

And you, dear souls, why are you cold and indifferent to My Love? I know you have to attend to the needs of your family, your home, and of the world that constantly calls for you. But, do you not have a moment to come and give Me proof of your love and gratitude? Do not let so many useless worries pull you away; reserve a moment of your time to visit the Prisoner of Love. If your body is sick, can you not find a few minutes to look for a physician to cure you? Come to He who can give you the strength and health of the soul. Give alms of love to this Divine Beggar, who calls you, wants you, and waits for you.

These words will produce the effect of a great reality in souls. They will penetrate in the families, schools, religious congregations, hospitals, prisons, and many souls will succumb to My Love. My greatest pains come from the souls of priests and nuns.

At the moment that I instituted the Holy Eucharist, I saw all the privileged souls that would be nourished with My Body and Blood and the effects produced in them.

To some, My Body would be a remedy to their weakness. To others, a fire that would succeed in consuming their miseries, inflaming them with love. Ah!… Those souls gathered before Me will be an enormous garden in which every plant produces a different flower, but all delight Me with their scent. My Body will be the sun that brings them back to life. I shall come to some to be consoled, to others to hide, in others I will rest. If you only knew, beloved souls, how easy it is to console, to hide, and to give rest to God.

This God, who loves you with infinite Love after freeing you from the bondage of sin, has planted in you the incomparable grace of the religious vocation. He has brought you in a mysterious way to the garden of His delights. This God, your Redeemer, has become your spouse. He Himself nourishes you with His Body so pure, and with His Blood, He quenches your thirst. In Me you shall find rest and happiness.

O, little daughter! Why is it that so many souls, after having been filled with so many blessings and caresses, have to be the cause of such sadness in My Heart? Am I not always the same? Have I changed for you? …. No! I will never change, and I will love you with predilection and tenderness till the end.

I know you are full of miseries, but this will not keep from you My most tender looks and I wait for you anxiously, not only to ease your miseries, but also to fill you with My blessings.

If I ask for your love, do not deny it to Me. It is very easy to love He who is Love itself. If I ask for something dear to your nature, I give you both the grace and the strength necessary so you can be My comfort. Allow Me to come into your souls and, if you do not find in them anything that is worthy of Me, tell Me with humility and with confidence: “Lord, you can see the fruit that this tree produces. Come and tell me what to do, so that from now on it may bear the fruit that You desire.”

If the soul tells Me this with a real desire of proving its love, I shall answer: “Dear soul, allow Me to cultivate your love…”

Do you know the fruits that you will obtain? The victory over your character will repair offences; it will atone for faults. If you are not upset when you are corrected and you accept it gladly, you will bring about a change in those souls blinded by pride who will humble themselves and ask for forgiveness.

This is what I will do in your soul if you allow Me to work freely. The garden will not flourish immediately, but you will give great comfort to My Heart.

All this passed before Me when I instituted the Eucharist and I was ignited with desire to nourish the souls. I was not going to stay on Earth to live with perfect beings, but rather to hold the weak and nourish the children… I would make them grow, invigorate their souls, and rest in their miseries, and their good desires would console Me.

But within My elected ones there are souls that cause Me sorrow. Will they all persevere? This is the scream of pain that escapes from My Heart; this is the moan that I want the souls to hear.

The Eternal Love is looking for souls who may say new things about the old truths already known. The infinite Love wants to create in the bosom of humanity a tribunal of pure Mercy, not of Justice. That is why the messages are multiplying all over the world. Whoever understands this admires its work, takes advantage of them, and helps others profit from them as well. Whoever does not understand, keeps on being a slave of the spirit that dies and is condemned.

To these I direct My word of condemnation, because they hinder My Divine Work and they become accomplices of the Devil.

When they condemn, cover-up, and repress that which comes not from mere creatures but from the Creator, their cleverness produces pressure over their childlike minds. To those whom I have called little ones, I reveal My knowledge, which on the other hand, I hide from the proud.

Soul, allow Me to pour Myself in you. Become a valve of My Heart because there is always someone who stifles My Love…

† Jesus Does the Will of the Father

Extract 6

Jesus

Of My Passion I want you to consider above all, the bitterness that was caused by My knowing the sins, that darkening the mind of man, lead him to aberrations. Most of the time these sins are accepted as a fruit of natural inclinations that, it is said, cannot be opposed by one’s own will. Today, many live in grave sin, blaming others or fate, without the possibility of getting rid of them. I saw this in Gethsemane and I knew the great evil that My soul would absorb. So many are lost like that and how I suffered for them!

Thus by My example, by washing their feet and becoming their Food, I taught My Apostles to mutually support each other. The hour was approaching for which the Son of God had been made man and Redeemer of the human race; for which He was going to spill His Blood and give His Life for the world.

At that moment I wanted to be in prayer and give Myself to the Will of My Father… It was then that My Will as a man conquered the natural resistance to the great suffering prepared for Me by Our Father, who you see was hurting more than Myself. Then, among those lost souls, I surrendered My Own Soul in order to repair that which had already become corrupt. My Omnipotence can do all, but wants littleness upon which to add of the other, and this littleness, I Myself offer it with infinite Love.

My Passion… what a bottomless abyss of bitterness within which it enclosed itself!

How mistakenly remote is he who believes he comprehends it, yet only thinks of the terrible sufferings of My Body.

My daughter, I have reserved for you other scenes of the intimate tragedies that I lived and I wish to share them with you because you are one of those whom the Father gave Me in the Garden.

Dear souls, learn from your Model that the only necessary thing, even if your nature rebels, is to submit yourself with humility and to surrender yourself to fulfill the Will of God.

I also wanted to teach souls that all-important acts must be prepared and revitalized through prayer. In prayer the soul is fortified for the most difficult things and God communicates with the soul, gives it advice, and inspires it even when it (the soul) is not aware of it.

I withdrew to the Garden with three of My Disciples, in order to teach them that the three Powers of the soul should accompany and help them in prayer.

Remember, from memory, the divine benefits, the perfection of God: His Kindness, His Power, His Mercy, and the Love that He has for you. Afterwards, look with understanding on how to correspond to the marvels that He has done for you…. Through prayer, in your retreat and silence, allow your will to be moved to do more and the best for God, and to be consecrated for the salvation of souls, whether by means of your apostolic work or by your humble and hidden life.

Prostrate yourselves humbly as creatures in the presence of their Creator, and adore His designs over you, whatever they may be, committing your will to the Divine One.

In this way I offered Myself to fulfill the work of redeeming the world. Ah! What a moment it was when I felt all those torments come over Me, the torments I was to suffer in My Passion: the slander, the insults, the scourging, the kicks, the Crown of Thorns, the thirst, the Cross…

All that passed before My eyes at the same time that an intense pain hurt My Heart; the offenses, the sins, and the abominations that would be committed in the passing of time. And I not only saw them, but I felt reinvested with all those horrors, and in this way I presented Myself to My Celestial Father to implore Mercy.

My little daughter, I offered Myself as a lily to calm His anger and appease His wrath. Nevertheless, with so many crimes and so many sins, My human nature experienced a mortal agony to the point of sweating blood.

Is it possible for this anguish and this Blood to be useless for so many souls?… My Love was the origin of My Passion. If I had not wanted it, who would have been able to touch Me? I wanted it and to accomplish this, I used the cruelest amongst men.

Before suffering, I knew in Myself all suffering and I could evaluate it entirely. But then, when I wanted to suffer, in addition to full knowledge and appraisal, I had the human sensation of all sufferings. I took all of them.

Speaking of My Passion, I cannot go into so much detail. Other times I have done so and you cannot understand it. Because of your human nature, you could not begin to understand the enormous extent of the pains that I have suffered.

Yes, I illuminate you, but I stay within a limit beyond which you cannot advance. Only to My Mother did I make known all My pains, that is why she suffered them more than anyone.

But today the world will know more than I have allowed up to now, because My Father wants it this way. For that reason, a ray of love flourishes in My Church because of all the changing circumstances that took Me from the Garden to Calvary. More than to anyone else, I manifest My Passion to the loved ones I had in the Garden. They are able to mention something that adapts to the mind of present-day travelers. And if they can, they should do it. That is why you should write all that I tell you, little one, for you and for many others, in comfort for the souls and for the Glory of the Holy Trinity who desires that My suffering in Gethsemane be known.

My soul is sad until death. While the sadness of not being physically well could be the cause of death, I wanted to experience the sadness of the spirit, which consisted of the complete absence of the influence of the Divinity and the heartbreaking presence of the causes of My Passion.

In My Spirit, which was agonizing unto death, were present all the reasons that impelled Me to bring Love to earth. Foremost were the offenses made against My suffering Divinity as a man, yet with the consciousness of God. You cannot find anything like this type of suffering because the man who sins understands, with My light, the part that corresponds to him and many times, imperfectly, he does not see what sin is like in front of Me. For that reason, it is clear that only God can know the importance of an offense done to Him.

Nevertheless, humanity should be able to offer complete knowledge, true sorrow, and repentance to the Divinity, and I can let humanity do so whenever it wishes. I do this in fact by offering My knowledge that has worked within Me, a man, a human who bore the offenses against God.

This was My wish: that through Me, the repented sinner would have the way of presenting to his God the knowledge of the committed offense, and that I, in My Divinity, could also receive the full understanding of what he has done against Me.

Enough for today, you do not know how much you console Me when you give yourself to Me with entire abandonment… Not everyday can I talk to souls… Let Me tell you, for them, My secrets!… Let Me make use of your days and nights!

I was sad unto death because I could see everywhere the huge accumulation of the offenses committed. And if for one I experienced a death without comparison, what could I have experienced for the combination of all the offences? “Sad is My Soul unto death…” a sadness which produced in Me the abandonment of all strength; a sadness which had as a center in Me the Divinity towards which would converge the tide of the faults and the stench of the souls corroded by all types of vices. For that reason, I was at the same time target and arrow - as God, the target, and as man, the arrow. As soon as I had absorbed all sin, I appeared before My Father as the only offender. Greater sadness than this could not exist, and I wanted to take all of it, for the Love of the Father, and for Mercy to all of you.

If he does not pay attention to this matter, man ponders in vain over the meaning of these words, which include all My essence as God and Man. Look at Me in this gigantic prison of spirit. Do I not deserve love if I struggled and suffered so much? Do I not deserve for creatures to count on Me as their own, knowing that I give Myself entirely without reserve? Drink all of you from My inexhaustible fountain of goodness. Drink! I offer you My sadness in the Garden; give Me your sadness, all your sadness. I want to make of your sadness a bouquet of violets, whose perfume is constantly directed toward My Divinity.

“Father, if it is possible, take this Cup away from Me, but let not My Will but Yours be done.” I said this in the height of bitterness, when the load that weighed upon Me had become so bloody that My Soul found itself in the most unbelievable darkness. I said it to the Father because, upon assuming all the blame, I presented Myself before Him as the only sinner against whom all His Divine Justice was discharged. And feeling deprived of My Divinity, only humanity appeared before Me.

Take from Me, O Father, this extremely bitter Chalice that You present to Me, and that I accepted for Your Love when I came to this world. I have arrived at a point in which I do not even recognize Myself. You, O Father, who loves Me, have made sin My inheritance and this makes My presence before You unbearable. The ingratitude of human beings is known to Me but how will I endure seeing Myself alone? My God, have pity of the great solitude in which I find Myself. Why do even You want to abandon Me? What help shall I find then in such great desolation? Why do You also strike Me this way? Yes, You deprive Me of You. I feel like I am going down into such an abyss that I do not even recognize your hand in such a tragic situation. The Blood that oozes out of My Body gives You testimony of My annihilation under Your powerful hand.

Thus, I cried; I fell. But then I continued: It is just, Holy Father, that You do of Me what You want. My life is not Mine, it belongs totally to You. I do not want that My Will be done, but rather Yours. I have accepted a death on the Cross, I accept also the apparent death of My Divinity.

It is just. All this I should give You and, before everything, I should offer You the holocaust of My Divinity which unites Me to You. Yes, Father, with the Blood that You see, I confirm My donation and My acceptance: Your Will be done, not Mine…

† Jesus Looks for His Disciples

Extract 7

Jesus

In spite of everything, the enormous weight and the terrible fatigue, together with the sweat of Blood, I had been hit in such a way that when I went to look for My Apostles, I felt tremendously exhausted.

Peter, John, James! Where are you that I do not see you alert? Wake up, look at My face, see how My Body trembles in this tribulation that I experience! Why do you sleep? Wake up and pray with Me; I have sweated Blood for you!

Peter, My chosen disciple, do you not care about My Passion?… James, to you I have given so much preference, look at Me and remember Me! And you John, why do you let yourself sink into sleep with the others? You can bear more than they… Do not sleep, keep watch and pray with Me!

This is what I obtained: seeking comfort, I found bitter affliction. Not even they are with Me. Where else shall I go?… It is true, My Father gave Me only that which I asked for, so that the judgment to all humanity would fall upon Me. My Father, help Me! You can do all; help Me!

I prayed again as a man for whom all hope has been destroyed and who seeks comprehension and comfort from on high. But what could My Father do if I had freely chosen to pay for everything? My election had not changed. Nevertheless, the natural resistance had come to such an excessive degree that My humanity was overwhelmed.

Again I fell to the ground on My face because of the shame of all your sins; again I asked My Father to take away that Chalice. But He answered that, if I did not drink from it, it would be as if I had not come to this world and for Me to console Myself because many creatures would take part in My agonies in the Garden.

I answered: Father, do not let My Will be done, but Yours. This Angel has assured Me of Your Love, and this brief joy that You have sent Me, has done a good deed even with My natural resistance. Give Me My creatures, those I have redeemed. You Yourself take them because for You I have accepted. I want to see You content. I offer You all My sufferings and My unchanging Will, that in truth is not in disagreement with Yours, because We have always been One… Father, I am destroyed but thus Our Love will be known. Your Will be done, not Mine!

Again I returned to wake My Disciples, but the rays of the Divine Justice had left Me in a permanent rut… They became filled with fright when they saw Me like a mad man, and the one who suffered the most was John. I, silent…they stunned… Only Peter had the courage to speak. Poor Peter, if he had only known that part of My agitation had been caused by him.

I had taken My three friends so that I could rest in them and in their love, so that they could help Me by sharing My anguish, and pray with Me… How do I describe what I felt when I saw them asleep?

How My Heart suffers even today and, wanting to find relief in My souls, I go to them and find them asleep. More than once, when I wanted to wake them and take them out of themselves, away from their worries. They answer Me, if not with words, with deeds: “Not now, I am too tired; I have too much to do; this is bad for My health; I need a little time; I want some peace.”

I insist and gently tell that soul: Do not fear. If for Me you leave your rest, I shall reward you. Come and pray with Me, only one hour! Look, this is the moment when I need you! If you stop, will you now be behind schedule? How many times I hear that same answer!

Poor soul, you have not been able to keep watch one hour with Me. Soon I will come and you shall not hear Me because you are asleep. I will want to give you the Grace but since you are asleep, you shall not be able to receive it. And who will make sure that later you will have the strength to wake up?… It is possible that deprived of food, your soul will be weak and you may not be able to come out from that lethargy.

Many souls have been surprised by death in the middle of a deep sleep and, where and how have they awakened?

Dear souls, I also want to teach you how useless and vain it is to look for relief in creatures. How often they are asleep and, instead of finding the relief that I look for in them, I leave with bitterness for they do not correspond to Our wishes nor to Our Love.

When I prayed to My Father and asked for help, My sad and abandoned soul was suffering the anguish of death. I felt overpowered with the weight of the worst ingratitude.

The Blood that poured out of all the pores of My Body and that in a short time would gush forth from all My wounds, would be useless for a great number of souls that would be lost. Many would offend Me and many would not know Me! Later I would spill My Blood for all and My merits would be applied to each one of them. Divine Blood! Infinite merits! And yet, useless for so many, many souls.

But by then I was already going to encounter other things, and My Will was bent to the fulfillment of My Passion.

Men, if I suffered, it has certainly not been without fruit nor without reason. The fruits that I have obtained have been Glory and Love. It is now up to you, with My help, to demonstrate to Me that you appreciate My work.

I never tire! Come to Me! Come to He who vibrates in Love for you and who only knows how to give you the real Love that reigns in Heaven and that transforms you now on earth.

Souls that taste My thirst, drink from My bitter and glorious Chalice, for I tell you that the Father wants to reserve some of the drops of this Chalice precisely for you. Think about these few drops taken from Me and then, if you believe, tell Me that you do not want them. I have not set limits and neither should you. I was destroyed without mercy. For love, you should allow Me to destroy your self-esteem.

I am He who works in you, just as My Father worked in Me when in the Garden.

I am He who gives you sufferings so that one day you may be happy. Be docile for a time; be docile in imitation of Me because this helps you greatly and it pleases Me a great deal. Do not lose anything, but rather acquire the love. How could I allow My beloved ones to suffer real losses while they try to show Me love?

I wait for you. I am always waiting and I shall not tire. Come to Me; come as you are, it does not matter as long as you come. Then you shall see that I will adorn your foreheads with jewels, with those drops of Blood that I spilled in Gethsemane - those drops are yours, if you want them. Come, soul, come to Jesus who calls you.

I said: My Father; I did not say: My God. This is what I want to teach you: when your heart suffers most, you should say “My Father” and ask Him for consolation. Show Him your sufferings, your fears, and with moans remind Him that you are His children. Tell Him that your soul can no longer bear it! Ask with a child’s trust and wait, for your Father will help you; He will give you and the souls who trust, the necessary strength to go through your tribulations…

This is the Chalice that I accepted and drained to its last drop. Everything to teach you, dear children, not to ever believe again that suffering is useless. If you do not see results always attained, yield your judgment and allow the Divine Will to be fulfilled within you.

I did not retreat. On the contrary, knowing that it was in the Garden where they had to apprehend Me, I stayed there. I did not want to flee from My enemies…

My daughter, tonight allow My Blood to irrigate and strengthen the roots of your littleness.

†

(continuing)

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: “Copyright© 2000 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization. Permission is granted to reproduce this book as a whole in its entirety with no changes or additions and as long as the reproduction and distribution is done solely on a non-profit basis.

Please copy and distribute this book“.



