Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Waitotara Stock Truck Crash

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 2:12 pm
Article: Sandra Kyle

On Monday the 35-year old driver transporting cattle to slaughter was airlifted to Whanganui hospital after he lost control of his truck. The man was subsequently discharged, but many of the cows aboard had to be euthanised. The state of their bruised, bleeding and broken bodies mean they will be unfit for human consumption, and they will probably be processed for by-products such as blood ‘n’ bone fertiliser.

There have been a number of similar crashes causing injury and death to livestock in the last few years. Still fresh in my memory is the April 2020 accident in the Karangahake Gorge, where animals drowned or were injured, leading them to be put down. In 2018, 19 cattle died when a truck crashed on a Waikato highway, and in 2017 more animals needed to be euthanised after a truck rolled. Other animals who survived that crash fled the scene and were wandering loose, endangering both themselves and the public.

I was in the logjam created by the truck blocking the road near Waitotara on Monday. Fortunately, I couldn’t see the carnage ahead of me. The cows lying on the road or trapped in the truck must have been suffering terribly, and I commend the decision to put them out of their misery. But it should never have happened in the first place. These animals were loaded against their will to be transported in dangerous and uncomfortable conditions to their own deaths. Cows, with personalities and attachments similar to our own, would never have consented to take this journey of no return, which in this case ended so horribly for them.

Transport of livestock is undoubtedly the most stressful and injurious stage in the chain of operations between farm and slaughterhouse. Hauling animals to slaughter means that animals can languish for hours inside crowded trucks. They stand in their own slippery excrement, as they are frightened, and diarrhoea is common. The metal vehicles transporting them can get very hot in the summer. I have videoed over-heated cows panting in parked-up trucks, and sheep with thick coats packed tightly together on hot days. The animals also suffer from the cold and wet in Winter.

Pigs are particularly aware and intelligent animals. Such is the imbalance of power between us and the animals we use for food that pigs know that they are helpless, and that leads them to panic and fight amongst themselves. The Industry knows the financial impact of stress on production animals, and tries to minimise it. Stress can lead to DFD beef (as a result of an animal’s depleted muscle glycogen reserves prior to slaughter) and PSE pork (the muscle is soft in texture and lacks the ability to hold water). Bruised flesh also cannot be used for human consumption, equating to money lost. Other injuries animals incur being transported are trampling, when they go down on slippery floors, and even suffocation if they are caught underneath. Horns can also create injuries. Add to that noxious fumes, speed and noise, as well as hunger and thirst, and you have very stressed animals being transported on our New Zealand roads.

Statistically, most stock truck crashes involve cows. In every important way cows are similar to ourselves. They want to live. They form attachments to their families and friends. The mother/calf bond is strong, which makes their separation in the dairy industry particularly cruel.

Why in 2021 do we still feel the need to be involved in the rearing of sentient beings for our food, putting them in harm’s way and causing them stress and suffering, when there are so many healthier, kinder, and more sustainable alternatives? If you don’t like the idea of living beings lying mangled and in agony on the road, then you have the choice to choose a kinder, healthier, more sustainable vegan diet.

Sandra Kyle is a Whanganui-based music teacher and animal activist.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sandra Kyle on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Reese Erlich: Foreign Correspondent: My Final Column?

I’m dying. It’s not easy to write these words. But it’s true. More>>

Perspectives From Australia: The Geopolitics Of Vaccine Nationalism And R&D

“The eagle has landed”, said Australia’s federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on 15 February 2021 referring to the arrival of the first international shipment of Pfeizer’s Covid-19 vaccines in Australia... More>>

Keith Rankin: Our Neanderthal Ancestry

After my partner read Dan Salmon's novel Neands – written during lockdown in 2020 – I decided to renew my interest in our distant ancestry, in part with a concern that homo neanderthalensis has been unable to shake off, so far, its unflattering reputation in popular culture... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Brawling Over Vaccines: Export Bans And The EU’s Bungled Rollout
The European Union has been keeping up appearances in encouraging the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its disease, COVID-19. Numerous statements speak to the need to back the COVAX scheme, to ensure equity and that no one state misses out... More>>

Jennifer S. Hunt: Trump Evades Conviction Again As Republicans Opt For Self-Preservation

By Jennifer S. Hunt Lecturer in Security Studies, Australian National University Twice-impeached former US President Donald Trump has evaded conviction once more. On the fourth day of the impeachment trial, the Senate verdict is in . Voting guilty: ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Let The Investigation Begin: The International Criminal Court, Israel And The Palestinian Territories

International tribunals tend to be praised, in principle, by those they avoid investigating. Once interest shifts to those parties, such bodies become the subject of accusations: bias, politicisation, crude arbitrariness. The United States, whose legal and political ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 