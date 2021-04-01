Katya Rivas' Passion: Torture, Injustice, Submission

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

The Scourging of Jesus

Extract 14

Jesus

Look at Me, My dear ones. Letting Myself be led with the meekness of a lamb to the terrible torture of the scourging. On My Body, already covered with blows and overwhelmed with fatigue, the executioners cruelly discharge terrible lashes with braided rope, with rods. I am punished with so much violence that that there was no part of Me which was not prey to the most terrible pain. The blows and the kicks caused immeasurable wounds… The rods tore away pieces of My skin and flesh. Blood oozed from all My members. Time after time I fell because of the pain caused by the blows to My manliness. My Body was in such a state that I resembled a monster more than a man. The features of My face had lost their shape; it was all swollen.

The thought of so many souls, who later were going to be inspired to follow My footsteps, consumed Me with Love.

While in prison I saw the faithful imitators learning from My meekness, patience, and serenity. Not only to accept the suffering and scorns, but even loving those who persecute them and, if necessary, sacrificing themselves for them as I sacrificed Myself.

During those hours of solitude in the midst of so much pain, I became inflamed, more and more, in My desire of perfectly completing My Father’s Will. How I offered Myself in reparation of His deeply offended Glory! Thus you, religious souls who find yourselves in the chosen prison for love, who more than once pass in the eyes of others as useless and possibly harmful creatures, do not be afraid. Let them shout against you and, during those hours of pain and solitude, unite your heart intimately with your God, the only object of your love. Repair His Glory violated by so many sins.

†



Jesus Is Sentenced to Death

Extract 15

Jesus

At dawn Caiaphas ordered them to take Me to Pilate so that he might pronounce the sentence of death. Pilate questioned Me, hoping to find a reason to condemn Me, but at the same time his conscience tormented him and he felt great fear at the injustice that he was going to commit. Finally he found a way to ignore Me and had Me taken to Herod.

In Pilate are faithfully represented the souls who feel the movement of grace and at the same time their own passion, who are dominated by human respect and blinded by self love, and who allow the grace to pass for fear of being mocked.

I did not answer any of Pilate’s questions. But when he asked: “Are You the King of the Jews?”, then with seriousness and integrity, I answered: “You have said so, I am the King, but My kingdom is not of this world…” With these words I wanted to teach many souls how, when they are presented with the opportunity to endure suffering or a humiliation that could easily be avoided, they should answer with generosity: “My kingdom is not of this world…”. That is, I am not searching to be praised by men. My Home is not this one, yet I will rest where it really is. Now, be encouraged to fulfill My duty without taking into account the opinion of the world. What matters is not their esteem but to follow the voice of grace that drowns the lures of nature. If I am not able to conquer alone, I will ask for strength and counsel since, on many occasions, passions and excessive pride blind the soul and impel it to act wrongly.

The executioners who destroy My Body are not ten nor twenty. There are many hands that hurt My Body; receiving Communion in the hands - the sacrilegious work of Satan!

How can they contemplate Me in this sea of pain and bitterness without their hearts being moved with compassion? But it is not the executioners who have to console but you, chosen souls, so that My pain may be alleviated. Contemplate My wounds and see if there is anyone who has suffered as much as I, to show you their love.

†



Jesus Is Crowned with Thorns

Extract 16

Jesus



In the Will of Father I have lived days of intense sadness without complaining but accepting what the Father wanted to make Me feel. When I was apprehended in the Garden, My accusers were quick with every lie and I, without the least resistance, allowed them to take Me to wherever they wanted to. And when they wanted to encircle My Head with the crown of thorns, I bowed My Head without resistance, because I took everything from the hands of He who had sent Me into the world.

When the arms of those cruel men were exhausted by the force of discharging blows against My Body, they placed over My head the crown woven with branches of thorns, and parading before Me they said: “So you are King? We salute you!”

Some spat at Me; others insulted Me; others discharged new blows against My head, each one adding a new pain to My Body, so hurt and destroyed.

I am tired; I have nowhere to rest. Lend Me your heart and your arms to cover Myself in your love. I am cold and feverish; embrace Me for an instant before they continue destroying this temple of Love.

The soldiers and executioners, with their dirty hands, push My Body, and others with disgust for My Blood, push Me with their lances and reopen My flesh. With a shove they seat Me on sharp stones; I cry in silence because of the pain. In a grotesque way, they make fun of My tears. Finally they tear My temples, forcing down the crown woven of thorny branches.

Consider how with that crown, I wanted to make reparation for the sin of pride of so many souls who, wishing to be excessively praised, let themselves be influenced by the false opinions of the world. Above all, I allowed them to crown My Head with thorns. My Head suffered cruelly this way in order to make reparation through voluntary humility for the loathing and proud pretense of so many souls. Souls who because they judge it unworthy of their condition and status, refuse to follow the path set by My Providence.

No path is humiliating when it is planned by the Will of God… In vain you intend to fool yourselves, thinking of following the Will of God and in full submission of whatever He asks of you.

There are people in the world who, when the moment of decision arrives (to undertake a new type of life), reflect and examine the desires of their hearts. Maybe they will find, in him or her with whom they plan to unite, the solid foundations for a Christian and pious life. Perhaps they will see that they will follow their family duties in a way necessary to satisfy their wishes of happiness. But vanity and pride come to obscure their spirit and they let themselves be pulled by the desire of being prominent and showing off. Then they do their best to look for someone, who being richer or of high class, to satisfy their ambition. O! How stubbornly they blind themselves. No, I will tell them, you will not find real happiness in this world and I hope that you will find it in the next. Watch out, you are putting yourself in great danger!

I will also talk to the souls to whom I call to the path of perfection. How many illusions are in those who tell Me that they are ready to do My Will and then they pierce My Head with the thorns of My Crown.

Respectively, there are souls whom I want for Myself. Knowing them and loving them, I want to place them where I live, in My infinite wisdom, where they will find all that is necessary to reach sanctity. It is there where I will make Myself known to them, and where they will give Me more comfort, more love, and more souls.

But, so many deceptions! So many souls are blinded with pride and arrogance for mere ambition. They fill their heads with vain and useless thoughts; they refuse to follow the path that lays out My Love.

Souls whom I have chosen, do you think that you fulfill My Will by resisting the voice of the grace that calls you and guides you along that path which your pride rejects?

My daughter, love of My sorrows, console Me. Make a throne in your small heart for your King and Savior and crown Me with kisses.

Crowned with thorns and covered with a purple mantle, the soldiers presented Me again to Pilate. Not finding in Me a crime for which to punish Me, Pilate asked Me several questions, asking Me why I did not answer him knowing that he had all power over Me.

Then, breaking My silence I told him: ”You would not have that power if you had not received it from above, but it is necessary that the Scriptures be carried out.” And, abandoning Myself to My Celestial Father, I was silent again.

† Barrabas Is Set Free

Extract 17

Jesus



Pilate was looking for ways to free Me. He was worried because of his wife’s warning and confused between the guilt of his conscience and the fear that the people would initiate a riot against him. In the pitiable state in which I found Myself, he exposed Me to the sight of the mob proposing that he give Me liberty and condemn Barabbas, a famous thief and murderer, in My place. The people answered in one voice: “Let him die and have Barabbas set free!”

Souls who love Me, see how they have compared Me to a criminal, how they have lowered Me more than the most perverse of men. Listen to the furious shouts projected against Me. See with what fury they ask for My death. Did I refuse to go through such shameful confrontation? No, on the contrary, I embraced it for My Love of souls and to show them that this Love did not only take Me to death, but to the most ignominious death…

However, do not believe that My human nature did not feel revulsion nor pain. On the contrary, I wanted to feel all its revulsion, and be subject to its same condition, giving you an example that will give you strength in every circumstance in life and teach you to conquer the revulsion to what you are offered when it is a question of fulfilling the Divine Will.

I return to the souls I was talking about yesterday… those souls called to the state of perfection, who discuss with grace and retreat when faced with the humility of the path that I show them, fearing how they will be judged by the world or as they assess their capabilities, convince themselves that they will be more useful somewhere else to My service and for My Glory.

I will respond to those souls: Tell Me, did I refuse or even hesitate when I saw Myself being born at night to poor and humble parents in a stable, far from My Home and Country in the harshest season of the year?

Afterwards I lived thirty years fulfilling the hidden and gloomy occupation in the workshop: I went through humiliations and scorns from the people who requested work done by Joseph, My father. I did not detest helping My Mother in the most menial of tasks in the house. Nonetheless, did I not have more talent than that required for the rough work of a carpenter? I, who at the age of twelve, taught Doctors in the Temple… But it was the Will of My Celestial Father and, thus, I glorified Him. When I left Nazareth and started My public life, I could have had Myself known as the Messiah and Son of God, so that men would listen to My teachings with veneration, but I did not do it because My only wish was to do My Father’s Will…

And when the time of My Passion came, through the cruelty of some and the insults of others, the abandonment of My own and the ingratitude of the mob, through the unspeakable martyrdom of My Body and the revulsion of My soul, see how with greater love, I was still revealing and embracing the Will of My Celestial Father.

Thus when overcoming difficulties and revulsion, the soul generously submits itself to the Will of God. There comes a moment in which, intimately united to Him, the soul enjoys the most indescribable sweetness.

What I have said to the souls who loathe the humble and hidden life, I repeat to those who are called to a constant contact with the world when, on the contrary, their preference would be toward complete solitude and humble and hidden work.

Chosen souls, your happiness and perfection does not consist in following the taste of your preference and inclinations of nature, in being known or unknown by creatures, in using or hiding the talent you have, but rather in uniting and conforming yourselves through love and with total submission to God’s Will, to that which is asked of you for His Glory and your own sanctification.

Enough for today, My little daughter, love and embrace My Will joyfully; you know that it is always done for love.

Meditate for a moment upon the unspeakable martyrdom of My Heart, upon seeing it put behind Barabbas. How I remembered then My Mother’s tenderness when she embraced Me against her Heart! And how vivid were the anxieties and fatigue that My adoptive father suffered to show Me his love. How I remembered the benefits I so freely poured over thankless people: giving sight to the blind, giving the sick their health, the use of their limbs to those who had lost them, feeding the crowds, and resurrecting the dead. Now to see Myself reduced to the most despicable state! I am the most hated of men, and I am being condemned to death like an infamous thief.

†

(continuing)

