Cambodia's Hun Sen Feels Politically Vaccinated



BANGKOK, Thailand -- When Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received

his AstraZeneca vaccination shot, he suddenly felt invulnerable and

vowed to rule indefinitely.

Hun Sen is already one of the world's longest ruling prime ministers,

confident his successor will be his son Hun Manet who is a West Point

graduate, or Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth.

The vaccination shot against COVID-19 he received on March 4 may delay

those plans.

"I will not die anytime soon. And now that my body is vaccinated, I

will not easily die," Hun Sen, 68, announced after receiving an

AstraZeneca injection at Calmette Hospital in the capital Phnom Penh.

"I will rule until a point that I feel I no longer want to rule."

The U.S. perceives Hun Sen as dangerously pro-China because he allows

major Chinese investment and infrastructure projects, enabling Beijing

to extend its reach into Southeast Asia.

Cambodia is simultaneously embroiled in a harsh crackdown against Hun

Sen's political opponents, enforced by prison sentences and fueled by

allegations of coup plots.

On March 1, Phnom Penh's Municipal Court sentenced nine former

Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leaders in absentia for an

"attempt to commit a felony" and "attack and endanger institutions of

the Kingdom of Cambodia."

The most prominent of the fugitive opposition leaders is Sam Rainsy

who received a 25-year prison sentence, while the other eight received

similar punishment. They denied the charges.

"Troubled by sentences today targeting political opposition leaders in

Cambodia, particularly given a lack of due process," U.S. Ambassador

to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy responded on Twitter.

The aristocratic Mr. Rainsy was already dodging a 15-year prison

sentence for "inciting military personnel to disobedience" in 2017.

While sheltering in France, he was convicted of other crimes including

a race-baiting, forged treaty erasing the Cambodian-Vietnamese border.

In 1998, then-U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Kenneth Quinn denied Mr.

Rainsy's allegations that Washington was blocking a FBI investigation

into a 1997 grenade attack in Phnom Penh which killed more than 20

people and injured 100, including one American.

Despite Cambodia's political confrontations, the U.S. is keen to have

good relations with Hun Sen so American businesses remain welcome in

the laisse-faire capitalist economy.

"Who hasn't dreamed of owning a classic @harleydavidson motorcycle? I

stopped by their Phnom Penh showroom today to see the iconic American

brand," Ambassador Murphy tweeted in September.

He displayed photographs of himself clad in a padded black leather

jacket accented by a stars-and-stripes patterned tie, astride a

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-built Harley in their showroom.

Simultaneously in September, the U.S. Treasury Office used the

Magnitsky Act to sanction a Chinese government-owned real estate

company for starting to build a seaport, airport runway and holiday

resort at Dara Sakor on Cambodia's southern coast.

Then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited unconfirmed "credible

reports" that Beijing was plotting to use the multi-billion-dollar

facilities "to host military assets."

Beijing and Phnom Penh denied the allegation and said the Union

Development Group's project was for civilian use.

The U.S. action "not only undermines legitimate business interests,

but is a complete violation of Cambodia’s sovereignty," China's

embassy in Cambodia said.

Hun Sen's successor is widely expected to be his eldest son, Army

Commander Hun Manet, 43, who is empowered to control the military if a

conflict erupts, and also holds elite political positions.

His father however also indicated Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth

could be the next prime minister.

"Khmer-service broadcasting of foreign radio stations is trying to

smear the Hun family for building a dynastic rule to transfer powers

to the generations of prime minister’s children and grandchildren,”

said ruling Cambodian People's Party spokesman Sok Eysan, according to

a Voice of America report on March 4.

"We observe that this effort [to groom Hun Manet] is underway," said

political commentator Meas Nee said. "We do not know when."

American warplanes heavily bombed Cambodia during the late 1960s and

early 1970s, killing hundreds of thousands of Cambodians in

Washington's regional Vietnam War.

Hun Sen was a regiment commander in Pol Pot's anti-U.S. Khmer Rouge

guerrillas at the time.

They achieved victory in 1975 against the U.S.-backed Lon Nol regime

while defeated U.S. forces retreated in panic.

Hun Sen defected from the Khmer Rouge in 1977 and sought sanctuary in

neighboring Vietnam, fearing Pol Pot's paranoid internal purges.

More than one million Cambodians perished under Pol Pot's ultra-Maoist regime.

In 1978, Vietnamese forces toppled Pol Pot's regime, installed Hun Sen

as Cambodia's foreign minister, and occupied the ravaged Southeast

country before exiting in 1989.

After becoming prime minister in 1985, Hun Sen's track record included

bloody battles to remain in power, targeting Cambodian political

rivals and remnants of Khmer Rouge in the jungles.

