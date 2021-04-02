Katya Rivas' Passion: Jesus Forgives The Greatest Sinners

Once again, for Lent 2021 Scoop will be publishing a serialisation of Katya Rivas’s “The Passion”. To order a video about Katya’s work visit apleatohumanity.com





The Medallion of the Apostolate of the New Evangelization

The Passion

Reflections that Jesus makes on the mystery of His suffering and the value it has on the Redemption. Cochabamba — Bolivia

Spanish Editions: 1996 and 1998 - English 1st Edition - November 1999

Jesus Forgives The Greatest Sinners

Extract 18

Jesus

Pilate has pronounced sentence. My little children, consider attentively how My Heart suffered…

After Judas surrendered Me in the Garden of Olives, he wandered off and ran away as a fugitive without being able to silence the shouts of his conscience, which accused him of the most horrible sacrilege. When the news of My death sentence reached his ears, he gave in to the most terrible despair and hung himself.

Who will be able to understand the intense pain in My Heart when I saw that soul throw himself to eternal damnation? He who had spent three years in the School of My Love learning My doctrine, receiving My teaching, and many times hearing My lips forgive the greatest sinners.

Judas! Why do you not come and throw yourself at My feet so that I may forgive you? If you do not dare to come near Me for fear of those who surround Me and treat Me so badly, at least look at Me and you will see how soon My eyes will look at you.

Souls, who are entangled in the greatest sins… If at times you have lived wandering as fugitives because of your crimes, if the sins of which you are guilty have blinded you and hardened your hearts, if by pursuing some passion you have fallen into greater disorder, do not allow desperation to take possession of you when the accomplices of your sin abandon you and your soul realizes its blame. As long as man has an instant of life, he still has time to appeal to My Mercy and implore forgiveness.

If you are young and the scandals of your past life have left you in a state of degradation before men, do not be afraid! Even when the world may despise you, treat you as evil people, insult you, and abandon you, be certain that your God does not want your soul to be fodder for the flames of hell. He wants you to dare to speak to Him, to direct your gaze and sighs of your heart at Him, and you will soon see that His kind and paternal hand leads you to the source of forgiveness and of life.

If out of malice you have perhaps spent a greater part of your life in disorder and indifference, and now near eternity, desperation wants to blindfold your eyes, do not let it deceive you. There is still time for forgiveness. Listen carefully: if you have but a second of life, take advantage of it because you could gain eternal life during that second.

If your existence has passed away in ignorance and in error, if you have been the cause of great harm to men, to society, and even to religion, and for any reason you perceive your mistake, do not allow yourself to be brought down by the weight of faults nor by the harm for which you have been an instrument. But, on the contrary, allow your soul to be penetrated with the deepest sorrow, plunge yourself in trust and turn to the One who is always waiting to forgive you.

The same is true for a soul who has spent the first years of its life in faithful observance of My Commandments, but has little by little fallen from fervor into a lukewarm and comfortable life…

Do not hide anything that I tell you, for it is all for the benefit of the whole of humanity. Repeat it in broad daylight; preach it to those who truly want to hear it.

The soul who one day receives a strong jolt that wakes it up, all of a sudden sees its useless life, empty and without merits for eternity. The Evil One, with infernal jealousy, attacks it in a thousand ways, exaggerating its faults. He inspires in it sadness and loss of heart, and finally drives it to fear and despair.

Soul that belongs to Me, do not pay attention to the cruel enemy. As soon as you feel the movement of grace at the beginning of your battle, come to My Heart. Feel and watch how it pours a drop of its Blood over your soul, and come to Me. You know where I am, under the veil of faith…. Lift it and, with complete confidence, tell Me all your sorrows, your miseries, your falls… Listen to My words with respect and do not fear for the past. My Heart has submerged it in the endless depths of My Mercy and My Love.

Your past life will give you the humility that will fill you. And if you want to give Me the best proof of love, trust Me and count on My forgiveness. Believe that your sins shall never be greater than My endless Mercy.

†

(continuing)

EDITOR’S NOTES: Once again for Lent 2021 Scoop is publishing a series of daily reflections on the Passion from Bolivian author Katya Rivas. Rivas has received an official imprimatur from the Catholic Church for several books.. To order a video about Katya’s work visit… apleatohumanity.com

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: “Copyright© 2000 by loveandmercy.org. All rights reserved. This book is published in coordination with The Apostolate of the New Evangelization. Permission is granted to reproduce this book as a whole in its entirety with no changes or additions and as long as the reproduction and distribution is done solely on a non-profit basis.

Please copy and distribute this book“.



© Scoop Media