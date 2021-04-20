Fibre Max now one in six Chorus connections

Chorus added 7,000 gigabit or Fibre Max connections during the third quarter of 2021. The company’s latest connections update says the company now has 143,000 gigabit connections, that’s 17 percent of the 831,000 total.

Meanwhile the number of fibre connections running at speeds of 50Mbps or less continues to fall. It now make up less than 10 percent of the total.

Fibre uptake across the Chorus network climbed from 63 to 64 percent during the quarter. In UFB1 areas uptake is now 68 percent.



UFB uptake edges up

The number of premises in the Chorus footprint who are now using fibre is 64 percent of those who can. The uptake number ticked up one percent in the quarter.

There’s now more intense competition from fixed wireless broadband providers. Vodafone introduced a $40 plan with 60GB of data for light users during the quarter. Meanwhile 2degrees has started promoting its own fixed wireless service.

In round numbers about one-in-four of those switching from copper is moving to fixed wireless.



Data use continues to climb

The average customer on the Chorus network used 416Gb of data in March. That’s up from 390GB in December.

Fibre customers now chew through an average of 491GB each month. Copper customers are using 241GB.

Fibre Max now one in six Chorus connections was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media