Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

UK spy chief: “The west has to go it alone on tech"

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 5:21 pm
Article: Digitl

“Cybersecurity is an increasingly strategic issue that needs a whole-nation approach. The rules are changing in ways not always controlled by government.

“Without action it is increasingly clear that the key technologies on which we will rely for our future prosperity and security won’t be shaped and controlled by the west.

“We are now facing a moment of reckoning.”


– Jeremy Fleming’s speech notes as reported in the Guardian.

Fleming heads GCHQ;  the UK spy agency. It provides the UK government with signals intelligence.

China in the cybersecurity frame


He doesn’t mention China by name in these speech notes. Yet it is clear that’s what he means when he talks about the west not shaping key technologies.

There is no other plausible candidate.

Elsewhere, the Register reports Fleming actual speech. He says:

“China’s size and technological weight means that it has the potential to control the global operating system”.

Fleming’s main cybersecurity concern is China, but he has strong words to say about Russia. It has sophisticated world-class state-sponsored hacking. Russia was behind the attacks on the SolarWinds software used by US government departments.

Emerging technologies


He says China is working on emerging technologies, but it has a competing vision of the future. It's a vision that doesn’t respect liberal western thinking.

His answer is for the west to develop its own technologies. He also wants allies to work more closely to build better cyber defence networks.

Up to a point this is an extension of the earlier campaign against Huawei. That resulted in western governments banning the company from building strategic 5G cellular networks.

At the same time it reflects increased tension between China and the west.

There’s a deepening rivalry between China and America. Western nations are being asked to pick sides. This now extends beyond commerce, both sides have increased their military activity.

Russia is opportunistic and threatens Eastern European nations. That presents the rest of Europe with a security problem.

Behind these rivalries nations are fighting a tech war online. Many of the threats facing computer users come from state controlled teams.

Mood swing


There’s a mood swing against globalisation and world wide technology supply chains.

Many tech companies have become dependent on China. That presents western countries with a diplomatic problem.

It make it harder for them to criticise Chinese aggression or human rights abuses. There’s always a threat China could turn the manufacturing tap off.

The UK is preparing legislation that will allow the government to block foreign take-overs. That’s another step away from the liberal economic model that has dominated the last 30-odd years.

None of this will pass New Zealand by. We’re in a difficult spot. We are caught between our traditional alliances and our trade relationship with China.

It’s going to be a bumpy ride.

UK spy chief: "For better cybersecurity, the west has to go it alone" was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
The Conversation: From Five Eyes To Six? Japan’s Push To Join The West’s Intelligence Alliance

Craig Mark , Kyoritsu Women's University As tensions with China continue to grow, Japan is making moves to join the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance. This week, Japan’s ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, told The Sydney Morning ... More>>

Denis Hew: The Pandemic Is Far From Over

Hope washed over the world when the first credible news of vaccines started appearing on news feeds. And while this meant that there is light at the end of the tunnel, not everyone can see it just yet. This month alone brought its ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark:Greed And The European Super League

Suffocating the grassroots. Mocking the working class origins of the game. World football, and primarily European club football, has long done away with loyalties in favour of cash and contract... More>>



Mixed Sight: New Zealand, The Five Eyes And China

The Five Eyes arrangement between the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand has always resembled a segregated, clandestine club. Focused on the sharing of intelligence between countries of supposedly like mind, it has shown that ... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Brawling Over Vaccines: Export Bans And The EU’s Bungled Rollout
The European Union has been keeping up appearances in encouraging the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2 and its disease, COVID-19. Numerous statements speak to the need to back the COVAX scheme, to ensure equity and that no one state misses out... More>>

Jennifer S. Hunt: Trump Evades Conviction Again As Republicans Opt For Self-Preservation

By Jennifer S. Hunt Lecturer in Security Studies, Australian National University Twice-impeached former US President Donald Trump has evaded conviction once more. On the fourth day of the impeachment trial, the Senate verdict is in . Voting guilty: ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 