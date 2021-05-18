Biden "Aiding And Abetting War Crimes" By Israel

FRANCIS BOYLE, fboyle@illinois.edu

Boyle is a professor at the University of Illinois College of Law and author of Palestine, Palestinians, and International Law.

He said today: "Under Article 24 of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Security Council has 'primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.' Despite its obligation thereunder as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the Biden administration has now three times in a row prevented the Security Council from fulfilling its duty and obligation under the terms of the United Nations Charter. The Biden administration has now aided and abetted war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by Israel against the Palestinians.

"Biden has also knowingly let U.S. weapons to be used by Israel to commit war crimes in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention, the U.S. Arms Control Export Act and the Arms Supply Agreement between the U.S. and Israel."

Regarding the use of the term "genocide" -- see commentary by the late noted legal expert Michael Ratner from 2014, during the last major Israeli bombing of Gaza: "UN's Investigation of Israel Should Go Beyond War Crimes to Genocide." Also see research paper from the Center for Constitutional Rights (where Ratner was president) from 2016: "The Genocide of the Palestinian People: An International Law and Human Rights Perspective."

TeleSUR reports: "Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to declare Israel's aggressions against Palestinians as genocide and crimes against humanity." See video.

While the U.S. of course excercises a veto at the UN Security Council, Boyle notes that almost any member state of the UN can invoke the Genocide Convention at the General Assembly, but none have done so; see "A Global Legal Intifada: If It's a Genocide in Gaza, then Invoke the Convention to Stop it" from 2014 by Sam Husseini.

