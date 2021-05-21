Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

What Is Pushing Up House Construction Costs?

Friday, 21 May 2021, 3:45 pm
Article: Property and Build

The March quarterly growth is the highest rate of construction cost inflation since Q1 2019, and far above the 0.6% and 0.4% increases throughout Q3 and Q4 2020 respectively, according to CoreLogic’s Cordell Housing Index Price.

The Arcadis 2021 International Construction Costs report also found Auckland and Christchurch to be in the top 20 most expensive cities to build.

We may now be seeing the clear impact of a busy construction sector flowing through to faster cost rises.

Q1 bounced up to 1.3% growth and early indicators are that we will see a continuation of this growth in our Q2 report.

Annual residential construction cost inflation is also back on the rise, up to around 3.3% in the March quarter after falling to under 3% in Q4 2020 from a peak of 6.9% in Q4 2017.

The construction sector is proving to be a real bright spot in the economy; especially the residential segment. New dwelling consents annually are tracking at their highest levels on record.

Our teams are also hearing through their research and conversations about increasing material and labour costs coming down the pipe as there are shortages and substitutions, and the expectation is for this to have a continuing impact on the cost of building in the near future.

When combined with potential COVID-related shipping problems, and also the recent publicity about shortages of structural timber domestically, the potential for faster and greater cost rises is accentuated.

It is also important to note that work on consented alterations & additions is also running at the highest levels in 10-15 years, let alone any projects being done that don’t require consent. That just reinforces how busy the industry is, and is being driven partly by the fact that many owner-occupiers can’t find their ideal next property (due to the lack of listings) and so are choosing to renovate not relocate.

The Government’s recent tax policy changes which incentivise investors to target new-build properties could well add further demand to the sector and place more pressure on capacity and costs.

Time will also tell if the Government’s budget reveal next week includes other enticements or measures aimed to lift housing supply. After all, any Government-boosted work is in competition with the private sector for scarce resources.

CoreLogic researches, tracks and reports on construction price data which flows through its Cordell product solutions to help businesses make better decisions, estimate rebuild and insurance quotes easily and, ultimately, appropriate risk effectively.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Property and Build on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Gilt Comes Off: Singapore Goes Into Lockdown

A clean, technology driven dystopia. A representation of our techno future. These were the introductory descriptions to a piece by science fiction author William Gibson on Singapore for Wired in 1993. “Imagine an Asian version of Zurich operating as ... More>>

Ian Powell: Pay Freezes, Health Systems And Medical Specialists

What has a pay freeze got to do with a universal public health system? Actually quite a lot. Health systems, especially public hospitals which handle the more complex and urgent cases that the rest of the system can’t fix, are by their very nature ... More>>

Forgetting Citizenship: Australia Suspends Flights From India

As India is being devastated by COVID-19 cases that have now passed a daily rate of 400,000, affluent and callous Australia has taken the decision to suspend all flights coming into the country till mid-month. The decision was reached by the Morrison ... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>

The Conversation: Without The Right Financial Strategies, NZ’s Climate Change Efforts Will Remain Unfinished Business

When it comes to climate change, money talks. Climate finance is critical for enabling a low-emissions transition. This involves investment and expenditure — public, private, domestic and transnational — that demonstrably contributes to climate ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 