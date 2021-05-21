Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

The Future Of On-site Training

Friday, 21 May 2021, 3:53 pm
Article: Industrial Safety News

Championing the shift away from traditional learning environments towards a digitised, real-time knowledge exchange is Brisbane-based tech company HINDSITE Industries.

Their knowledge management platform—delivered via wearable, speech-driven technologies—enables users to participate in live remote mentoring and access transferrable micro-learnings.

HINDSITE founder and chief executive Doug Hastings says the inspiration behind the idea, to be able to insert knowledge at the right time and for the right reason, was inspired after seeing the film The Matrix more than two decades ago.

“Fast forward to a number of years later, I was working on site at Snowy Hydro and I saw first-hand the difficulties and inefficiencies between engineers trying to discuss—at distance and through two-way radios—complex and critical issues.

“Those trying conversations would normally result in a physical call-out to site in order to assist and upskill others, at great expense and timelines to those overseeing operations.

“After years of refinement, experiments with different hardware providers and crucial firmware updates, that two-decade-old initial idea is now a commercialised reality.

“Our platform can now capture intrinsic tribal knowledge, preserve biometric data of hands-on skills and enable new starters or that next generation of worker to be on the job working faster, smarter and safer.”

The platform allows businesses to manage people remotely in order to receive the right information at the right time from the right person.

In order to deliver HINDSITE’s remote mentoring platform, the company has partnered with smart eyewear provider RealWear to record and capture data as well as initiating SWIS calling.

“RealWear’s Rugged Eyes headset has taken our software offering to another level,” Hastings says.

“Its tough hands-free headset is shockproof, and designed to handle water and dust, while offering wearers intrinsic safety.”

“For those on site, the hardware is incredibly intuitive and can be picked up and fully operational within five to 10 minutes.”

HINDSITE has also become a certified Google partner, in order to offer the ‘best-in-market’ Google Glass headset to its users, delivering a more tactical, non-ruggedised option.

HINDSITE’s agnostic platform readily deploys on purpose built devices (as pictured) as well as legacy devices.

“We have seen immediate value from the use of our product for large scale, heavy asset owners, looking for one solution that offers audit-ability, governance and the centralisation of all future training,” Hastings says.

“Since the onset of Covid-19 new users have begun to utilise the full breadth of the product offering, onboarding and digitising standard operating procedure and in turn standardising practice and working conditions across their business.”

The company recently added IT manufacturing specialist Redflex Traffic Systems to its growing client list.

The Melbourne-based company has rolled out HINDSITE across its operations in the US and UK in order to manage its vast network of traffic cameras.

HINDSITE is also now standard practice across a number of state government-led authorities, including Urban Utilities Brisbane and Melbourne Water, using the technology to train staff overseeing water management systems.

“We have found immediate and practical benefits using Hindsite’s technology within the construction and development sector,” says Broad Peak Funds Management director, Paul Brown.

“The time and cost benefit leverages our business structure to provide efficiency in compliance, record keeping and accountability.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Industrial Safety News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

The Gilt Comes Off: Singapore Goes Into Lockdown

A clean, technology driven dystopia. A representation of our techno future. These were the introductory descriptions to a piece by science fiction author William Gibson on Singapore for Wired in 1993. “Imagine an Asian version of Zurich operating as ... More>>

Ian Powell: Pay Freezes, Health Systems And Medical Specialists

What has a pay freeze got to do with a universal public health system? Actually quite a lot. Health systems, especially public hospitals which handle the more complex and urgent cases that the rest of the system can’t fix, are by their very nature ... More>>

Forgetting Citizenship: Australia Suspends Flights From India

As India is being devastated by COVID-19 cases that have now passed a daily rate of 400,000, affluent and callous Australia has taken the decision to suspend all flights coming into the country till mid-month. The decision was reached by the Morrison ... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>

The Conversation: Without The Right Financial Strategies, NZ’s Climate Change Efforts Will Remain Unfinished Business

When it comes to climate change, money talks. Climate finance is critical for enabling a low-emissions transition. This involves investment and expenditure — public, private, domestic and transnational — that demonstrably contributes to climate ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 