Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Paying The Bills

Tuesday, 8 June 2021, 9:34 am
Article: Andy Loader

Whether we like it or not and whether we agree with it or not, it is an incontrovertible fact;

Agriculture in NZ pays the majority of our bills!!!

Yet we have now got to the stage with this current government where they value a cycle way over the Auckland harbour as 1200 times more important as giving assistance to a rural region that has been devastated by a natural disaster. Evidenced by the earmarking of $685 million for the cycle way and $500,000 for the Canterbury region in support of (to use their own designation) a medium-scale adverse event!

Areas of Canterbury have been devastated by the weather bomb that hit the region last week with some areas receiving up to half their average YEARLY rainfall in TWENTY FOUR hours. Many farmers and rural communities in the Canterbury region will take years to recover from the effects of this, if they ever do. Some may not!

Yet our government has seen fit to announce at this time that they are happy to support a cycle way across the Auckland Harbour that is proposed to cost approximately $685 Million and if history is any judge then I can honestly say that this cost is just a starting point not the end cost.

I know that there are a lot of voters in the Auckland region and some of them actually cycle around the region but if this is an example of our government priorities (valuing cycle ways over people’s livelihoods, security of our food supply and our national economy) then we are seriously in trouble.

This whole situation is just another example of ideology ruling over reality. In my opinion it is a classic example of putting the lunatics in charge of the asylum.

Even the Paris Agreement on Climate Change response had a clause that exempted food production from any harmful effects of the agreement, but our government seems to have ignored that part of the agreement and this is blatantly obvious in their response to this “medium scale adverse event”.

Go and tell the people of Canterbury who have lost their homes, possessions and in some cases their incomes as well, that this is a “medium scale adverse event” and when we finally see the effects of this event on our agricultural production tell the people of NZ the same.

I think the government may find that they don’t agree that it is just a “medium scale adverse event”. Sure we can’t fund everything and there has to be decisions made that sometimes are unpalatable or even down right horrible, but to even think that announcing a commitment to build a $685 million cycle way across Auckland Harbour at this time is OK, is either a major blunder, the height of arrogance or just a straight out sign of incompetence.

So let’s forget about the feel good stuff and deal with reality and support the Canterbury region with a realistic level of funding to allow some sort of return to normal so people can once again go about their normal daily lives and the rural sector of Canterbury can help support the NZ economy through normal agricultural production levels.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Andy Loader on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 



Suicidal Games: Tokyo’s Coronavirus Olympics

A pandemic crisis. A state of emergency. Overwhelming public opinion bristling with alarm. Notwithstanding these factors, Tokyo is still on track to host the Olympics that was cancelled last year in response to the global pandemic. The first sports team – Australia’s softball crew – has touched down. Is all this folly, bravery or self-interest?.. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Burned By The Diana Cult: The Fall Of Martin Bashir

The interview was infamous, made his name and was bound to enrage. It also received a viewing audience of 23 million people who heard a saucy tale of adultery, plots in the palace, and stories of physical and mental illness. But the tarring and feathering of Martin Bashir for his 1995 Panorama programme featuring Princess Diana was always more than the scruples of a journalist and his interviewing methods... More>>

The Gilt Comes Off: Singapore Goes Into Lockdown

A clean, technology driven dystopia. A representation of our techno future. These were the introductory descriptions to a piece by science fiction author William Gibson on Singapore for Wired in 1993. “Imagine an Asian version of Zurich operating as ... More>>


How It All Went Wrong: The Global Response To COVID-19

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response was never likely to hand down a rosy report with gobbets of praise. Organised by the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last May, the panel’s gloomy assessment was grim: the COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 