Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Crypto Crash: Bitcoin Bashers And Crypto Cynics Are Wrong – Here’s Why

Wednesday, 23 June 2021, 6:48 pm
Press Release: deVere Group

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have experienced a major sell-off this week following China’s crackdown on the sector, but the “crypto haters” are wrong to dismiss the digital assets, according to the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations.

The bullish message from Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group comes during a turbulent week for cryptocurrencies.

Around $400 billion in value has been wiped from the total digital currency market since Friday, when a major Bitcoin mining hub ordered miners to shut down operations.

It followed reports saying that China’s central bank had a meeting with banks and gave instructions to freeze all payment channels supporting cryptocurrency trading.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, experienced a wild trading session on Tuesday where it briefly dropped below $30,000 – seen as a key support level - before rallying back into positive territory.

Mr Green, a high-profile crypto advocate, says: “For long-time, serious crypto investors this week has not been a major cause of concern and more a case of ‘here we go again.’

"For many investors, experienced and less experienced, the new lower prices triggered by the panic-selling, will be used as a key buying opportunity.

“Even those in China – which is a major market for Bitcoin and the wider crypto sector - will find ways to navigate their way around the system and top-up their portfolios at the lower entry points.

“We can expect further pull-back in the price of Bitcoin in the near-term, which too will be used proactively by investors.”

He continues: “It’s our experience that investors are not in crypto to make a quick buck. They’re in it as a longer-term, future-first investment to create and build wealth.”

There are five key factors driving investors towards cryptocurrencies.

First, inflation. “There are legitimate and growing concerns about inflation as economies re-open and pent-up demand is unleashed by households, businesses and entire industries but is met with supply shortages.

“Bitcoin is widely regarded as a shield against inflation mainly because of its limited supply, which is not influenced by its price.”

Second, institutional support. “There is growing investment from major institutional investors, bringing with them capital, expertise and reputational pull.”

Third, regulation. “Global financial watchdogs are increasingly looking into establishing a regulatory framework. Why? Because they’re taking crypto more and more seriously as a financial asset and a medium of exchange.

“Regulation, which I believe is inevitable, would give more protection and, therefore more confidence, to both retail and institutional investors.”

Fourth, demographics. “Millennials – who are beneficiaries of the largest-ever generational transfer of wealth, predicted to be more than $60 trillion from baby boomers to millennials over the next three decades – have grown up on technology. They are digital natives. Cryptocurrencies are, by their very nature, tech-driven.

“In addition, they are decentralised, so not controlled by any financial institution – which are largely viewed as outdated and untrusted by millennials.”

Five, the future of money. “Savvy investors appreciate the inherent value of digital, borderless, global currencies for trade and commerce purposes in our increasingly digitalised economies in which businesses operate in more than one jurisdiction.

“As such, cryptocurrencies are regarded as the future of money.”

The deVere CEO concludes: “The crypto haters have enjoyed knocking the digital assets this week, but savvy investors aren’t spooked by the current volatility. They’re confident in their longer-term trajectory.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from deVere Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 



Gordon Campbell: On The Lancet’s Stance Against The Olympic Games, And On The US Culture Battles Over Abortion

Yesterday - barely a month before the opening ceremony - the Lancet medical journal has called for a global conversation on whether the Olympics should go ahead. But who is able to take part in that conversation? Not the hosts, evidently. In poll after poll, a huge majority of the Japanese people have made it clear they do not want to host the Games... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: Vague Alternatives And G7 Summitry: The Build Back Better World Initiative

Summits often feature grand statements and needless fripperies. In Cornwall, the leaders of the G7 countries were trying to position and promote their relevance as the vanguard of democratic good sense and values... More>>


Suicidal Games: Tokyo’s Coronavirus Olympics

A pandemic crisis. A state of emergency. Overwhelming public opinion bristling with alarm. Notwithstanding these factors, Tokyo is still on track to host the Olympics that was cancelled last year in response to the global pandemic. The first sports team – Australia’s softball crew – has touched down. Is all this folly, bravery or self-interest?.. More>>


How It All Went Wrong: The Global Response To COVID-19

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response was never likely to hand down a rosy report with gobbets of praise. Organised by the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus last May, the panel’s gloomy assessment was grim: the COVID-19 pandemic could have been avoided... More>>



The Conversation: Is Natural Gas Really Cheaper Than Renewable Electricity?

Climate Explained is a collaboration between The Conversation, Stuff and the New Zealand Science Media Centre to answer your questions about climate change... More>>

Keith Rankin: The New Zealand Government’s 'Public Finance Rabbithole'

Last week, out of left field, the government placed a three-year embargo on normal public sector wage bargaining, essentially a salary freeze. While there has been a certain amount of backtracking since, it is clear that the government has been ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
 
  • PublicAddress
  • Pundit
  • Kiwiblog
 
 
 