U.S. Regime Hides Global Support For Assange

On July 11th, was published online by “Assange Helfen” or “Help Assange” a “Brief der 120 für die Freiheit von Julian Assange” or “Letter from the 120 for Freedom of Julian Assange,” and those 120 are prominent progressive Germans who are pleading with the U.S.-allied German regime, to demand that the U.S. regime cease its imprisonment of Assange in a British high-security prison for extradition of him to the United States in order for him to be to killed by the U.S. regime.

In March 2011, the U.S.-UK Reuters-Ipsos poll was obscurely published online titled “Julian Assange and Wikileaks: Global Citizens in 24 Countries Assess” and hidden from the public because what it showed was that America was alone internationally in wanting to punish Assange and Wikileaks for making public some globally important truths that were very embarrassing to America’s rulers.

Page 6 of the March 2011 Ipsos polling report on the question “Do you support or oppose this type of site that would post such materials?” (defined there as “to publish copies of confidential government or corporate files and information to the public”) indicated that by far the highest “Oppose” percentage was in U.S. at 61%, and the second-highest was UK at 38%, and the third-highest was Canada at 33%, and the lowest, in order, were South Africa at 12%, then all tied for India and Russia and Spain at 15%, and with Argentina and Mexico tied in third place at 16%. In the 20s were Turkey, Brazil, Hungary, Australia, Sweden, Germany, Italy, and Indonesia.

Page 11: On Ipsos’s question “Should the United States government charge the head of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, with a criminal offence for knowingly publishing” such information, the highest “Yes” answers were U.S. 69%, South Korea 49%, UK and India 48%, Indonesia 47%, Canada and Poland 45%, and the lowest were South Africa 21%, Germany 26%, Russia 27%, Argentina 28%, Mexico and France and Italy 30%, and Spain 31%.

What that international poll would have made evident, if it had been made public (as is being done here) is that only in America was Julian Assange widely viewed as a villain instead of as a hero. Nowhere except in the United States itself was the public so thoroughly duped to believe that the Government should control what is — and what isn’t — investigative-news reporting about itself, and that the Government should have the right to kill (or otherwise destroy) whatever publishers of embarrassing information it wants to kill — and to treat them as if those courageous publishers were somehow traitors against democracy, instead of as being heroes of democracy.

Because support for Wikileaks, and also for Assange, was so high except in the U.S., no international polling has subsequently been done on any such question — such questions in an international poll were effectively banned.

America’s global fascism has clearly been in control of polling, and of Assange. This allows the U.S. regime to pontificate to countries that it defines as its ‘enemies’ alleging them not to be democracies, and yet not to get itself be widely condemned, by publics who are thereby not being informed of how extremely isolated the U.S. regime actually is on this cardinal issue in the entire matter of democracy worldwide.

Is this what the phrase “liberal fascist” was intended to apply to? Does it mean hypocritical fascists, as opposed to the proudly strutting type, such as Mussolini and Hitler exemplified? Which type is the more dangerous, in today’s world? Or: are they instead equivalent? During the intervening almost century, has the essence remained the same, while the style, and the identities of the fascist regimes, have changed? Who can better speak about this, than Julian Assange? Might this be part of the reason why the U.S. and UK regimes keep him penned-up in solitary, though convicted of nothing?

Why do people vote for leaders who aren’t raising hell against those regimes?

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity

